Aviation Regulatory Training Standards Association (ARTSA)
Aviation Regulatory Training Standards Association (ARTSA) is a non-profit organisation with the primary objective of benefiting both its members and industry. By creating an association of aviation regulatory training organizations and continuing to engage collectively with the rigorous standards and regulatory training obligations set by EASA, the industry can further enhance its commitment to safety, efficiency, and innovation.
As a non-profit entity, ARTSA brings together regulatory training organizations from around the globe, promoting adherence to European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) compliant standards.
ARTSA's mission is to define universal training standards and foster global cooperation.
Key Highlights of ARTSA
- Unified Standards: ARTSA is committed to setting and maintaining universal standards in regulatory training.
- Global Cooperation: A platform fostering international cooperation among training organizations.
- Professional Development: Opportunities for continuous professional growth and learning.
- Membership Diversity: Open to individuals and entities involved in EASA Compliant Aviation Regulatory and Vocational training.
- Inclusive Governance: Frequent General Assembly and Management Board meetings ensure active participation and decision-making by members.
- Ethical Code of Conduct: ARTSA emphasizes integrity, professionalism, and respect through its Code of Conduct.
- Transparent Funding: Funded through a combination of membership dues, grants, and donations, ensuring financial stability and independence.
- Dynamic Leadership: A dedicated Management Board and Executive Director steering the association towards its objectives.
ARTSA Membership
> Suitable for both individuals and training organizations, ARTSA www.artsa.aero provides an opportunity to be part of a global network that is shaping the future of aviation training standards.
> The membership not only grants access to a wealth of knowledge and cooperation but also a place among esteemed peers committed to upholding the highest standards in the industry.
Join ARTSA today to be at the forefront of aviation regulatory training excellence - Visit www.artsa.aero or email office@artsa.aero
Embrace the opportunity to contribute to a safer and more efficient aviation world.
Aviation Regulatory Training Standards Association
ARTSA
office@artsa.aero
