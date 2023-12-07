ECG Acquires MD Ranger
The integration of MDRanger with our existing capabilities will blend unmatched benchmark data with a user-friendly technology platform to allow our clients to ‘insource’ much of the FMV process.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECG Management Consultants, a national healthcare consulting firm celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, has acquired MD Ranger, an industry leader in physician contract benchmarking and analytics. The transaction adds to ECG’s portfolio of tech-enabled solutions to help health systems more efficiently manage the heavily regulated physician enterprise space.
— Chris Collins, ECG President and CEO
Founded in 2009 and based in the San Francisco Bay Area, MD Ranger has revolutionized the way healthcare organizations approach the fair market value (FMV) process. Their proprietary survey and technology have streamlined benchmark analysis and documentation, enabling healthcare organizations to navigate employed and affiliated physician contracts more efficiently (both in terms of speed and cost) while ensuring compliance. MD Ranger offers a Saas subscription-based product currently used by over 150 health system/hospital clients spanning 32 states and quickly expanding
“Physicians and other healthcare professionals are arguably the most important ‘asset’ of a healthcare system,” commented Chris Collins, ECG’s CEO. “Designing an ill-informed contractual arrangement between a hospital and physicians can be very costly from a strategic, financial, and legal perspective. The integration of MD Ranger with our existing capabilities will blend unmatched benchmark data with a user-friendly technology platform that will allow our health system clients to ‘insource’ much of the FMV and physician contracting process.”
Both organizations are committed to delivering exceptional value and service to healthcare organizations. With knowledge and expertise built over the course of 50 years, ECG's industry experience in healthcare strategy, operations, and finance complement MD Ranger's innovative technology platform. Together, the two organizations will provide leading physician enterprise–related solutions to a competitive market facing a projected shortage of physician supply with no reprieve from regulations in sight.
MD Ranger’s founder and CEO, Penny Stroud, expressed enthusiasm about the transaction. “We are thrilled to join forces with ECG, a firm that shares MD Ranger's values and innovation,” Stroud said. “Our partnership will enable MD Ranger to grow, thrive, and continue to build products that healthcare leaders trust and depend on to achieve compliant and competitive physician arrangements. Our mutual passion for excellence and customer service will distinguish our combined scope, products, and services.”
This acquisition closely aligns with ECG's purpose to combine experience and courage to make healthcare more accessible and patient-centric. Enabling more integrated, sustainable relationships between hospitals and physicians benefits the patients and communities they collectively serve.
