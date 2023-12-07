RSDP RESCUES TEMOTU WITH ‘NEW SHIP’ PURCHASE

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) and Temotu Province yesterday (December 6) signed a $2.5 million support agreement for the purchase of the province new ship.

Permanent Secretary for MRD Dr Samson Viulu and Temotu Provincial Secretary Allan Agassi signed the legal documents on behalf of both parties to formalize the purchase agreement.

The funding assistance was made possible under the newly established donor partnership program known as “Rural Sustainable Development Program” (RSDP) between the Solomon Islands Government through MRD, the implementor and the Government of the Peoples Republic of China (PRC), the funder.

The ship cost over $7 million. TPG already made part payment of $5.4m.

The $2.5m additional support will help the province to completely procure the vessel and bring it in the country from Indonesia.

Temotu PS Agassi said the assistance was timely as they are working on bringing the vessel in the country by January next year.

He expressed profound gratitude to PRC for funding RSDP, a program that will certainly touch many rural lives.

He also thanked the National Government through MRD for the positive and immediate response to the proposal/request by TPG and the people of Temotu Province that the Government recognized the need of a remote Province like Temotu in terms of shipping services.

PS Agassi also acknowledged TPG under the leadership of Premier Clay Forau and its people for their tireless efforts and support toward this shipping project.

Permanent Secretary for MRD Dr Samson Viulu and Temotu Provincial Secretary Allan Agassi signs the agreement as witnessed by RSDP project officers within MRD.

The boat was designed to carry both cargoes and passengers.

The initial plan was to have the ship arrive in the country end of last year, however, the plan did not eventuate because of the need for vessel inspection and finalization of all the required processes but lack of funding for its complete purchase.

But PS Agassi assured that work to bring the vessel by early next year is well underway as funds to complete its acquisition is now secured.

The move to get a vessel for Temotu province started in June last year when the provincial government signed an agreement worth SBD$5 million with the National Government through the Ministry of Infrastructure Development (MID) to purchase a new ship for the province.

The shipping project was made in response to a request by the Provincial Government through Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare when he visited the province during its second appointed day anniversary in 2021.

The shipping operation will be managed by the Province (TPG).

Other community recipients that also signed their project agreements yesterday are; Hograno, Kia, Katova, Havulei Communities for the provision of solar lighting and accessories, building materials and coconut milling Project worth $1.5 million and AVIVV Design Printings & Construction with funding value at $194,000.00 for the construction of billboards/sign boards at the RSDP project sites across the country.

PS MRD Dr Samson Viulu shake hands with a chief representing Hograno-Kia-Havulei (HKH) communities during the signing witnessed by community leaders of HKH and Constituency Project Officer (CPO), Apollos Manegere.

Under RSDP, PRC committed US$10 million for rural development to improve the social and economic development and livelihood of citizens in the rural areas of Solomon Islands by strengthening the effective participation of indigenous people and local communities in social and economic initiatives.

This new donor partnership is a testament to the MOU signed between PRC and SIG in 2019 in terms of PRC support towards rural development.

PRC provides the funding to the program and MRD is managing and implementing it.

More RSDP projects are on schedule for signing and implementation in the coming days and weeks.

PS MRD Dr Samson Viulu and Lilly Tafoa AVIVV Design Printings & Construction signs an agreement for the construction of billboards/sign boards at the RSDP project sites across the country as witnessed by Brain Douglas (left) of MRD and Francis Tafoa.

PS MRD Dr Samson Viulu and Lilly Tafoa of AVIVV Design Printings & Construction shake hands after signing of an agreement for the construction of billboards/sign boards at the RSDP project sites across the country. Looks on are Brain Douglas (left) of MRD and Francis Tafoa.

RSDP project officers within MRD sign as witnesses during the signing ceremony on Wednesday.

PS MRD Dr Samson and a chief representing Hograno-Kia-Havulei (HKH) communities signs the project agreement documents.

– MRD Press