Lucid Wellness Center Expands Mental Health Support with TMS Therapy in Los Angeles
At Lucid Wellness Center, we're pioneering mental health care with TMS Therapy, prioritizing comprehensive well-being.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucid Wellness Center, a leading mental health care provider, is excited to announce the addition of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Therapy to its range of services, specifically catering to the vibrant community in Los Angeles. This breakthrough therapy aims to revolutionize the treatment of anxiety and mood disorders, such as depression, by adopting a holistic approach.
— Dr. Eric Chaghouri
The Psychotherapy Programs at Lucid Wellness Center leverage evidence-based practices and cutting-edge therapeutic modalities. Through individual therapy and group sessions, individuals can explore not only the challenges they face but also the relationships and patterns that may contribute to their struggles. The TMS Therapy service uses targeted electromagnetic pulses to the brain to stimulate it and reduce depression. It has also extended its services to include TMS Therapy in Westwood.
Holistic Approach to Mental Health
What sets Lucid Wellness Center apart is its holistic perspective on mental health. The center recognizes that effective treatment extends beyond symptom management to address the root causes of mental health challenges. Lucid's multidisciplinary team of experienced professionals collaborates to create a supportive and transformative environment for individuals on their journey to recovery.
As articulated by Dr. Eric Chaghouri, resident psychiatrist of Lucid Wellness Center: "Psychotherapy is one of the first-line non-pharmacologic treatment modalities in the treatment and management of anxiety and mood disorders like depression. Clinical psychologists and psychiatrists like me work hand-in-hand to help individuals in recovery to process unaddressed internal traumas and other issues that may be a factor in their disorders."
Lucid Wellness Center in Los Angeles stands at the forefront of mental health innovation, recognizing the importance of individualized care. Dr. Chaghouri continues, "As a psychiatrist, I believe that treating mood and anxiety disorders should not solely be dependent on the usage of medications. I agree that medications can afford patients relief from acute symptoms, even in the long term. However, it is through psychotherapy that patients can correct cognitive dysfunction and unhealthy coping mechanisms."
Effectiveness of TMS Therapy at Lucid Wellness Center
Contrary to popular belief, TMS therapy isn't confined to fixing the individual’s mind alone. Dr. Chaghouri highlights, "What people mostly overlook is that mood disorders, mainly depression, isn’t only physiological. It’s just not in one’s body. It’s not solely because of a lack of the “happy hormone” serotonin. It is also dependent on one’s way of thinking and perception of oneself and the world. If one is adherent to the drug regimen, it may not work if that person in recovery is also not doing their part in becoming more mindful of their choices and behavior."
The TMS Therapy in Los Angeles program, available at Lucid Wellness Center, offers patients a unique blend of cutting-edge technology and personalized care. Driven by a commitment to holistic mental health, the center aims to go beyond traditional treatments by incorporating TMS Therapy into its comprehensive approach.
"I think there is a merit to enrolling in psychotherapy while in recovery from mood and anxiety disorders. Mental health disorders, particularly depression and anxiety, are complex. Thus, the treatment and management should be holistic, which definitely warrants getting from a mental health professional who can help you through therapeutic modalities such as psychotherapy.” notes Dr. Chaghouri.
Whether in Los Angeles or Westwood, Lucid Wellness Center is dedicated to fostering mental health awareness and supporting individuals in their journey toward holistic well-being. For more information, visit their website.
About Lucid Wellness Center:
We provide depression treatment options for those seeking an alternative to antidepressant medications at our clinic in Los Angeles, CA. If you're tired of trying to treat depression and other mental health conditions with medicine, TMS therapy may be the answer. We offer these services as well as medication management for those who wish to continue taking it.
Website: https://lucidwellnesscenter.com/
Contact Number: +1 323-792-2071
Address: 291 S La Cienega Blvd Ste 303, Beverly Hills, CA 90211, United States
