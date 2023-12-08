The ‘no lycra necessary’ cycling community women didn’t know they needed
This World Llama Day, CWRB releases a new & improved app to connect female cyclists of all ages and abilities, anywhere.
Llama is the community I wish I had when I retired from pro cycling in 2008. My needs are different now that I am juggling two kids, and I wanted a likeminded community of women who understood that.”BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, December 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This World Llama Day, Chicks Who Ride Bikes (CWRB) - Australia’s largest women’s cycling community – announced today that they have launched a new and improved mobile app for female cyclists.
In addition to the features released on the pilot cwrb app, LLama users can enjoy an interactive experience through connecting with other users, viewing interest-specific content, and cycling information while still discovering new channels such as podcasts, blogs, and the chat application in one easy-to-access place.
So, why Llama? "Llamas are known for being smart, social and curious animals – and I just loved that they have so much personality, are a little awkward and don’t take themselves too seriously… and that was a vibe that really resonated with me. I’m not a naturally sporty person, and my own personal cycling journey was absolutely a comedy of errors.” - Jordana Blackman, Founder & CEO of CWRB
Jordana witnessed how life's demands often lead women to neglect their own well-being and sense of community. “As women, it’s common for us to ditch precious “me time” as soon as life happens, leaving us stressed and feeling isolated. When CWRB was just a small Facebook group, we noticed so many barriers to participation, starting with overcoming this ingrained but totally false belief that we are somehow unworthy of investing time in something just for ourselves. Seriously, ask any woman you know and chances are you’ll find she’s likely to be deeply uncomfortable doing something that benefits her alone and doesn’t involve her partner, kids or family… and I knew that was something that needed to change.” she says.
LLama is designed to be a global & inclusive cycling community that empowers women to embrace and experience the joy of social cycling, breaking down barriers and obstacles that may have deterred them in the past. A groundbreaking concept, LLama transforms the way women experience, connect and enjoy “me time”, using the humble bicycle as the vehicle for connection (even if the bike is just for getting to the Café…).
LLama is FREE to download and caters to all female-identifying and non-binary people of all cycling abilities, with key features such as:
• Connect: Find ride buddies by location, ability, or fitness level – at home or anywhere in the world!
• Discover: Ask questions, seek guidance, and provide insights to fellow riders
• Events: Stay updated on upcoming events, group rides, and unforgettable cycling adventures in your region
• Curated Content: Content tailored to users by ability level, fitness level, type of bike, and location
As a women's only community, it was important to Jordana to create a safe space for the growing community. With safety features like facial recognition technology which go above and beyond traditional meetup apps, say goodbye to scammers, bots and catfish and HELLO to your new bike bestie (who may live just around the corner...).
“I rode at an elite level for over a decade, and when I was forced to retire due to an injury I was unprepared for not only losing my job but the community it came with. Llama has become the community I wish I had in 2008. My needs are different now that I am juggling two kids and a career, and I just wanted a likeminded community of women who understood that.” - Katey Bates, COO of CWRB [2 x Olympian and World Champion Track Cyclist]
About CWRB
CWRB is a community for women who happen to ride bikes. With a flagship community in Brisbane, Queensland, CWRB has now expanded to provide products and services to female cyclists globally, including a B2B Marketplace, custom cycling apparel and now, Llama - an App by CWRB.
Learn more about Llama and the growing CWRB community of female cyclists.
LLama – an App by CWRB is available for free download on both iOS and Android devices.
