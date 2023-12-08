Zil Money Simplifies Check Ordering with Instant Check Customization and Printing

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zil Money, a leading payments platform, lets users simplify check ordering and printing. With the new drag-and-drop templates, users can effortlessly personalize and print checks instantly using any printer, eliminating the need to order checks.

The platform offers a variety of payment methods, including e-checks, mail checks, check drafts, and more. Businesses can now create and personalize professional checks, printing them on blank paper with any printer from anywhere. This feature is designed for business enterprises to streamline and expedite check transactions.

The user-friendly drag-and-drop interface allows users to easily add logos, select fonts and styles, and customize checks to professionally align with their brand identity. It is estimated that users can save over 80% on check printing costs using this feature.

In addition to simplifying check printing, Zil Money enhances the security of users' checks with the Positive Pay feature. This added layer of security helps businesses identify suspicious or unauthorized checks by comparing cleared checks with outgoing ones, offering protection against fraud and giving users better financial control.

Zil Money has recently introduced new check design templates, including categories like business, personal, payroll, and premium checks. This expansion makes it easy for users to create personalized and professional-looking checks.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of Zil Money, ZilBank, and OnlineCheckWriter.com, is dedicated to providing creative payment solutions that adapt to changing business requirements. The platform has integrated with popular accounting and payroll software, offering various payment options such as ACH, wire transfers, RTP, payment links, international payments, wallet-to-wallet transfers, QR code payments, and more. This flexibility allows users to choose their preferred payment methods for efficient and cost-effective transactions in one platform.

With over 8 million users and $50 billion in processed transactions, Zil Money is a prominent SaaS platform in financial technology. Whether you are a small business owner or an individual managing personal finances, Zil Money provides a seamless and secure solution for all financial needs. The platform's user-friendly interface and innovative payment services position it for global growth, serving businesses worldwide.