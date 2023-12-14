BNB Chain launches DAU Incentive Program, Offering Monthly Prizes Up to $200K

DUBAI, UAE, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BNB Chain, the community-driven blockchain ecosystem that includes the world’s largest smart contract blockchain, today announced the launch of its DAU (Daily Active Users) Incentive Program for projects building on BNB Chain. The program, which will offer rewards of up to $200,000 USD in BNB tokens per month, will support the development of star projects building on BNB Smart Chain (BSC) that have launched within the last 6 months and have an average of 10 DAU in the 7-days prior to application.

The program is designed to increase exposure and DAU for projects building on the BNB Smart Chain (BSC) and eligible projects will be ranked based on their average DAU during the month of program participation. Rewards will be distributed as follows:

• First prize: Receives 45% of the total prize pool

• Second prize: Receives 25% of the total prize pool

• Third prize: Receives 15% of the total prize pool

• Fourth prize: Receives 10% of the total prize pool

• Fifth prize: Receives 5% of the total prize pool

The total prize pool awarded is contingent on the sum of actual gas fees generated by the participating projects. More details on participation terms and reward allocation can be found here: https://www.bnbchain.org/en/blog/bnb-chain-dau-incentive-program-up-to-200-000-in-bnb-to-be-won-monthly

The DAU Incentive Program announcement comes just one day after the launch of the TVL Incentive Program launch which offers a prize pool of up to $160,000 USD to the three eligible projects with the highest TVL increases within a certain time period to incentivize projects in the post-deployment phase to continue building. These two Incentive Programs come less than two weeks after the launch of the MVB Accelerator Program which is run in collaboration with CMC Labs and Binance Labs and aims to incubate 100 new projects on BNB Chain. More information on BNB Chain’s Web3 Builder Support program, which offers support at all stages of development, can be found here: https://www.bnbchain.org/en/developers/developer-programs

The enrollment period for the first phase of the program will run until December 31st, 2023. All applications can be made here: https://forms.monday.com/forms/cf164ebc83fb8fccb9f25fa8a731337b?r=use1

To find out more about the BNB Chain Web3 Builder Support programs, visit https://www.bnbchain.org/en/developers/developer-programs, and keep updated on the official BNB channels.

About BNB Chain

BNB Chain is a community-driven blockchain ecosystem that seeks to remove barriers to Web3 adoption. Powered by BNB, it includes the world’s largest L1 blockchain, the EVM-compatible BNB Smart Chain, and fosters a multi-chain ecosystem with BNB Greenfield and opBNB. Offering ultra-low gas fees and superior TPS, the BNB Chain ecosystem hosts thousands of dApps across DeFi, metaverse, gaming, SocialFi, NFTs and infrastructure, each of which add value to its ecosystem.

BNB Chain fosters impactful Web3 innovation with its BNB Chain Builder Support Program. This includes the Most Valuable Builder (MVB) accelerator program, run in partnership with Binance Labs and CMC Labs.

For more, follow BNB Chain on Twitter.