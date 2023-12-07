Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,517 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,776 in the last 365 days.

Ataccama Releases ONE AI for Enhanced Automated Data Quality and Governance

According to a new press release, Ataccama, a leading provider of unified Data Management platforms, has unveiled ONE AI, introducing generative AI features to its Ataccama ONE platform. Leveraging over five years of AI technology integration, ONE AI addresses key challenges faced by data leaders, automating routine tasks to enable data teams to focus on […]

The post Ataccama Releases ONE AI for Enhanced Automated Data Quality and Governance appeared first on DATAVERSITY.

You just read:

Ataccama Releases ONE AI for Enhanced Automated Data Quality and Governance

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more