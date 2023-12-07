Vistatec Welcomes Fotini Limes as Director of Sales

Vistatec is delighted to announce the appointment of Fotini Limes as Director of Sales.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over two decades of experience guiding leading multinational brands in their global expansion efforts, Fotini Limes brings a wealth of expertise to her role at Vistatec.

Born and raised in Germany to Greek immigrant parents, Fotini developed an early passion for culture and language and an appreciation for the challenges people face when bridging cultural gaps and overcoming linguistic barriers. This interest led to her studying, living, and working in multiple countries spread across three continents - mastering several languages along the way, creating a skillset that proved to be a natural fit for international business and the localization industry.

Over the past twenty-plus years, Fotini has held various senior positions in Operations, Sales, and Account Management in a variety of language technology companies ranging from small start-ups to large, well-established LSPs. This experience has allowed her to gain a unique 360° perspective and deep understanding of customers' overall language requirements, and the ability to help develop and deploy highly customized and scalable global programs, utilizing best-in-class tools and technologies for some of the world's most recognizable brands.

"We are thrilled to welcome Fotini Limes to Vistatec," said Unn Villius, Chief Sales Officer of Vistatec. "With her global mindset, expertise in cultivating strategic partnerships, and extensive expertise in the industry, Fotini's skills will undoubtedly be an invaluable asset to Vistatec as we continue to deliver global content services to leading brands worldwide."

"Vistatec has established a reputation as a guardian of language quality and is well known in our industry for an unwavering commitment to excellence in service delivery, all while fostering a positive company culture," says Fotini. "Joining an organization that aligns with my professional and personal values in such a manner was a natural and easy decision. I look forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of Vistatec and its customers."