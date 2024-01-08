Transforming Textiles AB, announces the launch of Sense-Tex, a pioneering 5-fiber smart yarn for Earth and Space
Transforming Textiles AB Launches Sense-Tex: A Smart, Sustainable Textile Technology
Transforming Textiles AB, led by innovator Sara Rosberg, announces the launch of Sense-Tex, a pioneering fabric and yarn-thread technology that harmonizes fashion, advanced functionality, and sustainability. This new textile innovation aims to offer consumers an exceptional experience, blending style with smart technology and environmental consciousness. The company is committed to making innovations like Sense-Tex widely accessible, ensuring health and safety are not limited by financial means.
The Team Behind Sense-Tex
Sara Rosberg, the force behind Transforming Textiles AB and Sense-Tex, was inspired by personal experiences and a passion for impactful change. Motivated by her mother's isolation during the pandemic, Sara sought protective solutions, leading to the creation of Sense-Tex. Her work goes beyond business, focusing on inclusivity and universal solutions.
Fabric of the Future
Sense-Tex is distinguished by its innovative 5-fiber yarn-thread composition, which includes two conductors (Silver and Zinc) and three natural fibres (Soybean, Ramie and SeaCell Algae). When equipped with sensor connectivity, Sense-Tex opens new avenues for tech integration in textiles. Sense-Tex also shields you better from viruses, and is produced without adding any chemicals, and last 3 times as long as a normal cotton T-shirt.
Composite Yarn with Five Distinct Fibers
In contrast to other smart yarn patents out there that primarily focus on nanofiber technology, Sense-Tex introduces a composite yarn composed of five separate fibers. This innovative approach surpasses the limitations of nanofibers by combining various natural fibers, including vegetable protein fiber soybean, cellulose with seaweed, Ramie, silver-coated, and zinc oxide-enriched cellulose fibers. This unique blend of fibers offers a vast range of benefits and properties, setting it apart from other yarn patents.
Multifunctional Composition
Sense-Tex’s composite yarn is designed to provide multifunctionality in textiles. By blending fibers with diverse properties such as antibacterial, moisture control, far-infrared properties, and ultraviolet radiation reflection, Sense-Tex aims to enhance the overall performance and benefits of fabrics made from this yarn.
Zinc Oxide-Enriched Cellulose Fiber
Sense-Tex incorporates cellulose fibers enriched with pharmaceutically pure zinc oxide. This addition provides antibacterial properties and prevents the formation of bacteria and viruses on textiles. It also contributes to hygiene and skincare, distinguishing Sense-Tex with its health-related features.
Silver-Coated Fiber
Sense-Tex includes a silver-coated fiber, offering antiseptic and antibacterial properties. This fiber can also facilitate the transfer of electronic signals and connect sensors and other electronic components. The silver coating adds versatility to the composite yarn, making it suitable for various applications beyond traditional textiles.
Unique Yarn Structure
The composition of Sense-Tex’s yarn is carefully balanced, with each fiber type serving a specific purpose. By arranging fibers centrally and peripherally, Sense-Tex ensures that fibers with metallic content do not come into direct contact with the wearer’s skin. This design prioritizes comfort and the user experience.
Health and Hygiene Focus
Sense-Tex highlights the addition of essential trace element zinc in its cellulose fiber enriched with zinc oxide, promoting regenerative skincare and hygiene. This emphasis on health and hygiene aspects is not as pronounced in other patents.
Smooth and Silky Fabric Feel
Sense-Tex claims that fabrics produced from its composite yarn will have a smooth, silky feel. This feature caters to consumers seeking both comfort and style in their clothing, differentiating it from patents that do not emphasize fabric texture.
Moisture Management and Quick Drying
The Ramie fiber used in Sense-Tex possesses properties such as moisture absorption and quick drying, offering functional benefits beyond mere fabric composition.
Antibacterial Properties through Fiber Composition: Sense-Tex includes cellulose fiber enriched with pharmaceutically pure zinc oxide. This innovative fiber composition aims to prevent the formation of bacteria and viruses on the fabric, a feature not prominently found in other patents.
Resistance to Microorganisms and Odor: Sense-Tex, with its cellulose fiber enriched with zinc oxide, aims to resist the formation of microorganisms and odours, ensuring long-lasting freshness. This unique aspect is not prominently featured in other patents.
Eco-Friendly and Sustainable
Sense-Tex incorporates Ramie fiber, renowned for its eco-friendliness and sustainability. This natural fiber is resistant to mold, mildew, bacteria, and insect attacks, making it an appealing choice for environmentally conscious consumers. Additionally, the ability to recycle fabrics made from Sense-Tex’s yarn by reversing the spinning process further emphasizes its sustainability.
Mechanical Recycling
Transforming Textiles AB aims for global reach, aiming to construct and open a cutting-edge smart fibre to fibre mechanical recycling factory by 2030, and is seeking funding and collaborators for this.
Space Connection, MedTech, and Sensor integrations.
To date, Sense-Tex has garnered attention around the world, and was a top 10 space-tech finalist in European Space Agency’s (ESA) Nordic Launch program in 2022. TTAB is working on solutions to recycle fabrics in space, and also provide health monitoring during Mars and Lunar explorations.
TT AB’s initial Sensor Minimum Viable Product (MVP), was developed by Space Engineer Mr Marcelo Boldt, and successfully combined heart rate, humidity, and temperature, and connected them to an app that provides crucial vital information in RT (Real-Time). Through this innovative approach, we were able to detect early stages of virus symptoms by utilizing the fabrics virus resistance alongside these sensors.
While this was just the beginning, designed to showcase the immense potential of sensor integrations, we have now shifted our focus towards optimizing these sensor integrations for mechanical recycling. Our goal is to seamlessly and discreetly integrate them into garments, providing both functionality and sustainability. Currently, we are working closely with US partner Supreme Corporation, to achieve this vision.
Funding
We are currently seeking funding, and searching for the right people with a sustainable mindset to help us accelerate Transforming Textiles and Sense-Tex, so we can continue to create more circular textile technologies for the future, both on Earth and in space.
Contact Information
Sara Rosberg
Email: info@transformingtextiles.com
www.transformingtextiles.com
www.Sense-tex.com
www.Modality.store
Sara Rosberg
Transforming Textiles AB
+ +46735355172
