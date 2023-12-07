Huawei Garners Award from Manpower Ministry as Best Foreign Enterprise in Job Creation, Economic Development in Indonesia

Jakarta (ANTARA) - Global ICT provider Huawei received the highest appreciation from the Ministry of Manpower, the Republic of Indonesia in the category of Large-Scale Foreign Investment Enterprise for its outstanding contribution to labor creation in ICT sector during the first edition of the Best Employers (Naker Awards) 2023, organized by the Ministry to provide recognition for the enterprises for their support and contribution to job

creation and local economic development in the country.





Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ma’ruf Amin, handed the award to Jeffrey Wang, Vice President of Management Transformation, Huawei Indonesia, during the award presentation ceremony, flanked by Minister of Manpower of the Republic of Indonesia, Ida Fauziyah.





Huawei is the only foreign investment company being selected from four categories: largescale domestic investment, medium-scale domestic investment, large-scale foreign investment, and medium-scale foreign investment enterprises, during the Naker Awards 2023.





The awards aim particularly to extend appreciation to employers whose best practices in human resource management, both in the internal and external development of human capital. Prior to the Awards, the companies underwent a series of thorough selection processes to select companies with excellent performance based on key criteria, among others, a digital talent ecosystem development program, a high level of absorption of fresh graduates, a human resource capability program, and a zero-accident program.





Vice President Ma’ruf Amin said the improvement of workforce productivity to ensure the success of manpower development stands on close collaboration among the government, employers, and workers.





“Manpower ecosystem development, from training, job placement, industrial relations, to workforce supervision, requires contributions from all stakeholders.





Vice President also emphasized the need for all industries to push competence development, career paths for workers, and technology optimization, including equitable space and opportunity for women and people with disabilities, as well as local hiring preferences.





In her remark, Minister of Manpower, Ida Fauziyah highlighted the overall improvement in the state of Indonesia’s manpower, as shown in the increasing number of workers and declining unemployment.





"Definitely, this is not solely the result of the work by the Ministry of Manpower, but all of us, the entire stakeholders, taking part in developing the manpower. We are one entity, the ecosystem for manpower building. Collaboration, synergy, and trust among us will accelerate the completion of the development target, manpower, and even turn out to become a key modality to tackle various manpower challenges going forward.”





Minister Ida Fauziyah also extended her appreciation to Huawei, which has shown strong commitment to building the fundamentals of the labor ecosystem in Indonesia through the creation of harmonized industrial relations, a competent, certified workforce, and a safe and healthy working environment.





Huawei employs over 2,000 Indonesian workers and is in charge of 500 start-ups and MSMEs engaged in 15 subsidiary sectors, creating 20,000 jobs. Meanwhile, the 100,000 Digital Talents program has benefited 12,000 Indonesian technicians.





The Ministry of Manpower has signed a strategic partnership with Huawei outlining synergy in key areas. First, the quality of human resources is improved through vocational training and certification. Second, the training for trainer facilitators. Third, the implementation of human resource development and guidance in job training at heights and the application of Occupational Safety and Health (K3).





In response to the expression of appreciation Jeffrey Wang, Vice President of Management Transformation, Huawei Indonesia, said that Huawei is beyond humbled and honored by the award from the Ministry of Manpower.





“This is a testament of our long-term commitment to support the acceleration and realization of Indonesia's big vision to become the world's leading digital economy in 2045. Through this opportunity, we would also like to reaffirm that Huawei is always ready to collaborate with all stakeholders in Indonesia to improve human resource literacy and skills in the digital field. We are ready to transfer our knowledge in the fields of Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, Cyber Security, to 5G technology," said Jeffrey Wang.





Jeffrey added that to accelerate the realization of its targets and commitments, Huawei Indonesia currently has the most complete training facility in the Asia Pacific region, namely the Huawei ASEAN Academy located in Jakarta, which Huawei made available to facilitate initiatives to improve skills and knowledge in the ICT field.