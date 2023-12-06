AZERBAIJAN, December 6 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien.

The sides stressed the importance of US Assistant Secretary of State James O'Brien's visit to Azerbaijan in terms of discussions on various aspects of bilateral relations and the exchange of ideas on regional issues.

President Ilham Aliyev said that there was a rich history of relations between Azerbaijan and the United States and stated that during the years of Azerbaijan's independence, the two countries had established the relations of successful cooperation in various fields, especially in the field of energy.

The head of state noted that following the 44-day Patriotic War, Armenia had not fulfilled its obligations, sent weapons and military personnel to the territories of Azerbaijan, and supported separatism. President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan had carried out anti-terror measures in its sovereign territories, put an end to aggressive separatism, and demonstrated exemplary compliance with the requirements of humanitarian law during the operation. The President pointed out that no harm had been done to civilians and infrastructure.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan supported the regional peace agenda, President Ilham Aliyev said that after the end of the conflict and full restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty, historic opportunities had arisen for the establishment of peace, noting that the United States could contribute to the process by considering the new realities.

President Ilham Aliyev pointed to cooperation in the field of energy, the role Azerbaijan played in the energy security of Europe, and the ongoing projects implemented in the Caspian and Black seas aimed at developing renewable energy potential.

The head of state said that new transport and logistical opportunities had been created in the region along the Middle Corridor, noted that Azerbaijan's partnership with countries of Central Asia had expanded further, and spoke about the new cooperation opportunities in this area.

James O'Brien, in turn, said that the relations between the United States and Azerbaijan had deep roots and that the two countries were good partners. He touched upon the role the United States played in delivering Azerbaijan's energy resources to world markets, said that his country supported the peace agenda in the region, the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the negotiations on a peace treaty, and pointed out that the United States was ready to continue the negotiations in this regard in Washington.

James O'Brien emphasized that the US supported the development of the Trans-Caspian transport corridor concept, as well as the continuation of discussions on the opening of communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He stated the importance of looking into the future in US-Azerbaijani relations.

During the meeting, the sides described the resumption of reciprocal visits as a positive step for advancing bilateral relations.

The sides also exchanged views on regional issues of mutual interest.