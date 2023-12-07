HANGAR12 Marketing Agency Celebrates Golden Anniversary in the Industry
Award-winning agency known for marketing beloved Consumer Product Goods marks 50 years of excellence and creativity.
As an independent agency throughout our incredible journey, we are proud of our accomplishments and grateful for my father's unwavering dedication and leadership for the past 35 years.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HANGAR12, a leading digital marketing agency, is proud to announce their momentous achievement of 50 years in business. From its humble beginnings as a commercial art studio to its current incarnation as a multi-faceted marketing powerhouse, HANGAR12 has remained at the forefront of the industry, revolutionizing the way brands connect with consumers.
— Greg Keating, CEO of HANGAR12
Originally incorporated as UVG&N in 1973, HANGAR12 has a truly remarkable story of growth and success. In 1981, Jack Keating joined the team, bringing the Keebler Company on board as a client and expanding the agency's services to include in-store advertising. This partnership proved to be a turning point for HANGAR12, setting the stage for even greater accomplishments in the years to come.
In 2000, Kevin Keating, son of Jack, took over as President and rebranded the agency as Launch Creative Marketing. With clients like Kellogg's, Sara Lee, and ConAgra, HANGAR12 solidified its position as a leader in the industry. Then, in 2012, a new chapter began as Kevin opened PKG Brand Design, a packaging agency, and rebranded Launch as HANGAR12. This transition also marked the start of the agency's succession plan, with Greg Keating, son of Kevin, joining the team five years ago, bringing his extensive experience with global brands like Coca-Cola. It is truly a family affair with three generations of the Keating family leading the agency to success.
Earlier this year, Chief Marketer named HANGAR12 to the industry’s only comprehensive list of the best marketing & activation agencies. Chief Marketer, a leading publisher of content, recognition programs and training events for Fortune 1000 marketers, unveiled HANGAR12 agency in the 2023 Chief Marketer 200 (CM200). It is the world’s only editorial listing of best-in class brand agencies.
Continuing the legacy of excellence, Greg Keating takes the reins as CEO of HANGAR12 and brings in his expertise and fresh perspective to guide the agency into the future. Under his leadership, HANGAR12 will continue to thrive and evolve, maintaining strong client relationships, producing impactful campaigns, and staying true to their consumer-centric approach.
CEO Greg Keating shares his sentiments as the agency marks this momentous occasion, stating, "Today is a significant day as HANGAR12 celebrates 50 years in business. As an independent agency throughout our incredible journey, we are proud of our accomplishments and grateful for my father's unwavering dedication and leadership for the past 35 years. Kevin's unrelenting passion and expertise have been instrumental in shaping our agency's success and setting a high bar for our team. As I look towards the future, I am excited and honored to continue building upon his legacy and transitioning into his role in 2024."
With their talented team and strategic approach, HANGAR12 consistently exceeds expectations and delivers exceptional results. As the agency commemorates this remarkable achievement, join them in raising a glass to the next 50 years of creativity, innovation, and success in the marketing industry.
ABOUT HANGAR12
HANGAR12 is a leading independent brand marketing agency for regional, national and global Consumer Package Goods (CPG). We believe that everything starts with the consumer. That's our only rule. Our Consumer First® approach enables collaboration with consumers throughout our creative process to ensure successful activation of the brand. HANGAR12 specializes in marketing CPG brands through digital advertising and marketing, consumer promotions, social media and shopper marketing, as well as being one of the best consumer-centric marketing agencies. HANGAR12 continues to rank as a top marketing agency in the U.S. for over 10 years. We employ both agency and brand-side marketing experts to craft brilliant solutions to grow brands by engaging consumers… everywhere. We've been leading with this approach for years on highly recognizable brands in the food & beverage, snacks, candy, retail and home & office categories. Learn more at Hangar12.com.
