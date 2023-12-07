HANGAR12 Marketing Agency Celebrates Golden Anniversary in the Industry

About

HANGAR12 is a leading independent brand marketing agency for regional, national and global Consumer Package Goods (CPG). They believe that everything starts with the consumer. That’s their only rule. HANGAR12’s Consumer First® approach enables collaboration with consumers throughout the creative process to ensure successful activation of the brand. HANGAR12 specializes in marketing CPG brands through digital advertising and marketing, consumer promotions, social media and shopper marketing, as well as being one of the best consumer-centric marketing agencies. HANGAR12 continues to rank as a top marketing agency in the U.S. for over 10 years. They employ both agency and brand-side marketing experts to craft brilliant solutions to grow brands by engaging consumers… everywhere. HANGAR12 has been leading with this approach for years on highly recognizable brands in the food & beverage, snacks, candy, retail and home & office categories. Learn more at www.Hangar12.com.

