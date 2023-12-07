Enhesa and VPWhite announce strategic partnership to implement comprehensive EHS compliance solutions

This partnership with VPWhite will allow us provide quick time-to value for our customers, resulting in powerful, fully integrated compliance intelligence, and safer and more sustainable businesses.” — Peter Schramme, CEO at Enhesa

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enhesa, the leading provider of regulatory and sustainability intelligence worldwide, has announced a strategic alliance with VPWhite, a leading advisory and digital transformation consultancy specializing in ESG and Environmental, Health, Safety, and Quality (EHSQ).

The partnership will provide Enhesa customers access to VPWhite’s comprehensive services which include the implementation of Enhesa’s unmatched global regulatory content within select EHS software platforms like Enablon, Cority, Intelex and Benchmark Gensuite. Under the agreement, Enhesa will make its critical, region-specific EHS and sustainability regulatory content available to organizations of all sizes across EMEA and North America, helping to inform VPWhite’s expert ESG and EHS consulting solutions.

“The best way to help ensure a company’s EHS compliance is to infuse their digital solutions with a comprehensive audit of the latest regulations around the globe,” said Peter Schramme, CEO of Enhesa. “This partnership with VPWhite will allow us provide quick time-to-value for our customers, resulting in powerful, fully integrated compliance intelligence, and safer and more sustainable businesses.”

The partnership between Enhesa and VPWhite will also allow draw on the France-based VPWhite’s local expertise and physical presence in the region. Enhesa will provide VPWhite clients with country-specific intelligence that will bolster their overall EHS and sustainability & ESG expertise.

“In order to successfully deploy and realize an ESG and EHS strategy, companies must not only understand the full regulatory landscape, but also be able to integrate that intelligence into their workflows,” said Louis Starnowski, General Manager for VPWhite. “Our partnership with Enhesa is truly a complementary relationship that will help our mutual clients as they strive to reach their ESG and EHS goals.”

About Enhesa

Enhesa is the leading provider of regulatory and sustainability intelligence worldwide. As a trusted partner, we empower the global business community with the insight to act today and prepare for tomorrow to create a more sustainable future – positively impacting our environment, our health, our safety, and our future. Navigating the fast-changing compliance and sustainability landscapes, we help them understand not just what they should do (first), but also how to do it. Both in their unique business and anywhere in the world. Now and in the future. Website: enhesa.com

About VPWhite

Founded in 2006, VPWhite is an advisory and services provider which supports organizations’ digital transformation process within the areas of ESG, GRC, EHSQ, Real Estate management, Legal and Operational performance. Headquartered in Paris, the firm has recently opened offices in London, Chicago and Munich. Its services cover four distinct areas: digital transformation strategy, implementation services, ongoing digital support, and change management. VPWhite’s ESG and sustainability strategy services include baseline and gap assessments, target-setting and action planning, roadmap development, GHG methodology selection and calculation of emissions, risk identification and digitalisation of ESG processes.

