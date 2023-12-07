U.S. Embassy Grenada partners with Cedars Home
The U.S. Embassy Grenada united with Cedars Home for Women on the “Clothesline Project,” a symbolic representation and expression of survivors’ stories and messages of solidarity. The residents contributed to the clothesline by creating art pieces and messages on t-shirts that convey their thoughts and experiences related to genderbased violence. The clothesline serves as a powerful visual display, offering a valuable platform for survivors to share their stories and foster a sense of unity within the community.
The statistics surrounding violence against women highlight the urgent need for proactive measures to ensure their well-being. Recognizing this imperative, the U.S. Embassy Grenada and Officer Sylvester of the Royal Grenada Police Force partnered to offer a comprehensive self-defense session designed to equip women from Cedars Home with the skills and knowledge to protect themselves and navigate potentially unsafe situations.
U.S. Embassy Grenada