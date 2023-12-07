U.S. Embassy Grenada partners with Cedars Home

The U.S. Embassy Grenada, in collaboration the Cedars Home for Women, conducted two activities to shed light on the pervasive nature of gender-based violence and advocate for change during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, an annual international campaign that began on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and concludes on December 10, Human Rights Day.

The U.S. Embassy Grenada united with Cedars Home for Women on the “Clothesline Project,” a symbolic representation and expression of survivors’ stories and messages of solidarity. The residents contributed to the clothesline by creating art pieces and messages on t-shirts that convey their thoughts and experiences related to genderbased violence. The clothesline serves as a powerful visual display, offering a valuable platform for survivors to share their stories and foster a sense of unity within the community.

The statistics surrounding violence against women highlight the urgent need for proactive measures to ensure their well-being. Recognizing this imperative, the U.S. Embassy Grenada and Officer Sylvester of the Royal Grenada Police Force partnered to offer a comprehensive self-defense session designed to equip women from Cedars Home with the skills and knowledge to protect themselves and navigate potentially unsafe situations.

U.S. Embassy Grenada