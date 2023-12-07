New Survey from SalesFuel and BIA Reveals $12 Billion Projected in 2024 for Healthcare Advertising
Healthcare survey shows spending trends of healthcare marketers & that generative artificial intelligence services are heavily entering the marketing landscape.
The healthcare advertising landscape continues to be rapidly evolving, and this survey provides essential insights for marketers to stay ahead of the game.”WESTERVILLE, OHIO, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive healthcare survey by SalesFuel and BIA Advisory Services reveals that healthcare marketers will spend more than $12 billion in local advertising in 2024. Hospitals and offices of physicians, dentists and chiropractors are top spenders with direct mail, PC/Laptop and TV OTA the media channels getting the most spend. In the survey, more than 60% of respondents said they have either explored or intend to explore generative artificial intelligence for marketing assistance.
— C. Lee Smith, CEO of SalesFuel
The survey, hosted by local advertising analysts at BIA and sales intelligence expert SalesFuel, engaged healthcare professionals from hospitals, physician groups, medical clinics, dental and vision care organizations, mental health care providers, assisted living facilities, sports medicine, medical suppliers, and other healthcare facilities. The goal was to delve into the strategies and current thinking of healthcare marketers to get insights into their marketing and advertising preferences for media and services. They also sought to identify how healthcare marketers plan to allocate their budgets now and soon to fulfill their goals and objectives. The survey was conducted in the summer of 2023 and included more than three hundred respondents with senior marketing titles.
"The healthcare advertising landscape continues to be rapidly evolving, and this survey provides essential insights for marketers to stay ahead of the game," said C. Lee Smith, Founder and CEO of SalesFuel. “Working with BIA, we were able to combine our healthcare audience insights with their industry advertising forecasts to develop a survey that got to the core of healthcare marketers. Our findings reveal valuable opportunities for healthcare marketers or anyone who wants to work with them.”
The survey findings shed light on the dynamic landscape of healthcare marketing, revealing how marketers plan to spend their advertising dollars across various platforms. The results reveal that healthcare marketers are extending their budgets beyond paid advertising, engaging in various marketing activities to effectively reach their target audiences. Notable highlights include the increasing significance of Connected TV (CTV) and Over-The-Top (OTT) advertising in healthcare marketing strategies.
For example, the survey found that marketers at hospitals were more likely to place CTV/OTT ads through local television and radio representatives than doctors’ offices (47.2% vs 20.0%.)
"Marketing within the healthcare sector requires a multi-faceted approach, and our survey shows that healthcare marketers are embracing this mindset," commented BIA’s VP Forecasting, Nicole Ovadia. "The survey highlights the increasing adoption of CTV/OTT advertising that spans multiple platforms and genres. This reflects the diversity of marketing approaches within the healthcare sector to reach consumers.”
The survey also explores the collaborative efforts of healthcare marketers with media sales and marketing firms, providing a comprehensive view of industry partnerships. Other survey data covers key areas including:
- The rise of AI (artificial intelligence) in healthcare and healthcare marketing.
- Internal pressures healthcare professionals face when making marketing and advertising decisions.
- The current specific behaviors of decision-makers in large vs. medium vs. small healthcare organizations when allocating their marketing and advertising budgets.
The survey is offered for sale as a bundle with other healthcare insights and reports, including:
- Full Survey of Questions and Responses
- Healthcare Advertising Report for 2024 (includes BIA’s 2024 U.S. Local Advertising Forecast estimates)
- Hospital Expenditure Trends and Analysis in CTV/OTT
- Healthcare Audience Profiles: Five AudienceScan® Profiles from AdMall for Potential Physician Switchers, Injectable Filler/Botox/Collagen Clients, Elective Surgery Planners, and Eldercare/Nursing Home Shoppers
- (AudienceSCAN® offers psychographic details and digital audience segmentation based on 15,080 US adult internet users. SalesFuel’s proprietary yearly study examines online shoppers’ behaviors and digital audiences in the United States.)
Upon purchase for $495, an on-demand briefing is also available featuring Smith and Ovadia discussing the full survey results and the advertising forecast for healthcare and key healthcare audience profiles. Get more details and purchase the healthcare bundle here.
About BIA Advisory Services:
BIA Advisory Services guides local business excellence through our comprehensive advertising forecasts and analysis. We offer both forward-looking and historical revenue forecasts by media for business verticals. Healthcare is just one vertical in our coverage area that includes auto, retail, finance, restaurants, home improvement and more. We also offer comprehensive local market advertising intelligence in our BIA ADVantage™ service to help clients discover the path to their best opportunities. Learn more about our offerings at http://www.bia.com.
About SalesFuel:
SalesFuel® offers a SaaS-based portfolio of sales tools, training and intelligence providing thousands of sales and media sales teams nationwide with the power to SellSmarter®. Our portfolio of sales solutions includes AdMall®, providing tactical business intelligence for local marketing and media sales. AdMall is utilized by more than 15,000 media sales and marketing professionals. It makes selling easier, improves marketing results and quickly generates return-on-investment. Other SalesFuel solutions include our SalesCred® App and Immersive Master Classes as well as TeamTrait™, a sales hiring, retention and team optimization tool.
