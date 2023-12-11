Sheba Medical Center and Nuvo Group Expand Prenatal Care Beyond the Hospital During Crisis

Pregnant person using Nuvo to monitor at home

Innovative collaboration between Sheba Beyond virtual hospital and Nuvo extends remote monitoring for high-risk pregnant patients to the home

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking healthcare initiative, Sheba Beyond, one of world’s first virtual hospitals, and Nuvo Group, a pioneer in remote pregnancy monitoring solutions, have accelerated their partnership to transform the care of high-risk pregnant patients in times of crisis and beyond. Amidst the challenges posed by the recent war in Israel on October 7th, this advancement in the partnership marks a significant breakthrough in prenatal care, particularly for patients requiring inpatient maternal and fetal monitoring.

Sheba Beyond has been utilizing remote monitoring technologies from Nuvo and other remote care solutions for over a year to monitor pregnant patients that would otherwise have to go back and forth to outpatient clinics, more conveniently. As Israel entered wartime, it became imperative to use creative solutions for even more aggressive remote care models, including de-hospitalizing high risk inpatients. Given Sheba’s existing experience with INVU, it called upon Nuvo to donate additional technologies to support its urgent need to reallocate critical resources to treat civilians and the wounded, while still providing exceptional care to pregnant patients.

The collaboration between Sheba Beyond and Nuvo Group highlights a new era in healthcare resilience, demonstrating the impact of remote pregnancy monitoring even in the most difficult circumstances. If these benefits can be achieved in times of war, it stands to reason the benefits will carry forward in times of peace.

The benefits of remote pregnancy monitoring Sheba Beyond have seen include:

• Clinical Accuracy delivered remotely: Real-time data collection allows for precise monitoring of fetal and maternal health indicators, gathered whilst the patient is comfortably at home, instead of admitted to the hospital for days or weeks on end..

• Resource Optimization: This technology has been instrumental in opening up hospital rooms and reallocating clinical staff to address critical needs during the war.

• Increased Efficiency: Remote monitoring allows for effective patient management with fewer resources, enhancing staff productivity and patient care quality.

• Potentially Improved Patient Outcomes: The comfort of home care reduces maternal stress levels, which may be directly linked to better pregnancy outcomes, including increased gestational age which is directly correlated with reduced NICU admissions. More data will be required to confirm whether there is a directly causal link.

Patients and clinicians have reported positive experiences with the Sheba Beyond remote hospitalization program. Patients have attributed remarkable improvements in their health outcomes to the program, including one patient who said: “I am confident that there is a direct connection between my being hospitalized on a hybrid basis, performing all the necessary pregnancy monitoring tests remotely through your monitoring belt, and the fact that my test results improved. I managed to maintain the pregnancy from week 32 to week 37 when the doctors were certain that I would need to be induced at week 34. Continue with your amazing work, and I believe that this service should be provided in every hospital in Israel and around the world.”

The program’s user-friendliness, even for those not technologically inclined, and its efficiency compared to traditional hospital-based monitoring systems have been particularly praised. Medical professionals have commended the system for its accurate and reliable data, along with the outstanding technical support provided by Nuvo, which has significantly improved the quality of prenatal care.

“Over the past year, we've harnessed state-of-the-art technologies to transform the maternity journey. In these difficult wartime conditions, the need for agility is paramount. Our partnership with Nuvo has been instrumental in swiftly establishing a home hospitalization system for our high-risk pregnancy patients. We designed the intense remote care protocol to deliver top-notch medical attention to our patients in the comfort and safety of their homes. Moreover, being together with their family and kids is especially crucial during times of alarms and the need to remain sheltered. We're excited about the prospect of further expanding this protocol, not just in times of conflict but also, hopefully soon, in periods of peace.,” said Dr, Avi Tsur, MD Director of OBGYN at Sheba Beyond and director of the Sheba Women’s Health Innovation Center.

This innovative approach by Sheba Beyond and Nuvo Group is not only redefining prenatal care in crisis situations but is also setting a new standard for high-risk pregnancy management globally.

“Nuvo is honored to be a part of such an innovative program under incredibly difficult circumstances,” said Kelly Londy, Nuvo CEO. “Nuvo strives to give life a better beginning every day, and the amazing work done by the teams at Sheba Beyond, ARC and Nuvo is truly inspiring. We look forward to continuing our work with Sheba through this crisis and beyond.”

About Sheba Medical Center

The largest and most comprehensive medical center in the Middle East, Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer is generating global impact through its medical care, research and healthcare transformation. Sheba's City of Health boasts an acute-care hospital, rehabilitation hospital, research and innovation hubs, medical simulation center, as well as a center for disaster response on one comprehensive campus in the heart of Israel. Sheba BEYOND is the medical center's innovative virtual hospital, which offers a myriad of technological solutions for advanced patient care. For more information, visit: eng.sheba.co.il

About Nuvo

Nuvo is committed to reinventing pregnancy care for the 21st century through new technology, tools, and practices for providers and expectant mothers, including the INVU by Nuvo™ platform, an FDA-cleared, prescription initiated remote pregnancy monitoring and management system. The INVU™ sensor band enables the delivery of remote non-stress tests and maternal & fetal heart rate monitoring today while pioneering new data-driven personalized pathways that Nuvo believes will help improve health outcomes for all women in the future. The technology and patent estate that underpin the INVU platform have been awarded a variety of industry recognitions, including Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech (2021), CB Insights' Digital Health 150 (2020, 2022), and MedTech Innovator's Top 50 MedTech Startups (2021), as well as multiple grants from some of the world's leading academic medical centers and scientific bodies.

