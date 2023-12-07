"Newly Released "The Coach's Blueprint: Strategies, Tips and Secrets for Impactful Success" by Kara James

Submit Release
Master coaching with 'The Coach's Blueprint': Strategies & secrets for success in a comprehensive, transformative guide by Kara James

This book is a powerful read as there is no "fluff" many authors fill their books with is not in this one. It's direct, to the point, and filled with powerful ideas you can immediately implement.”
— Mitchell Levy, Global Credibility Expert
WARNERS, NY, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Title: Kara James Releases 'The Coach's Blueprint': A Comprehensive Guide to Coaching and Business Development**

Kara James introduces "The Coach's Blueprint: Strategies, Tips, and Secrets for Impactful Success," a new publication in the coaching field. This book presents an approach that reflects the evolving nature of coaching, aiming to serve as a guide for those in the coaching profession.

The book discusses the eight pillars of business success and the process of creating compelling offers. Each chapter provides insights, strategies, and steps for implementation, including a Cheat Sheet for crafting offers, and a workbook to apply these concepts in practice.

"The Coach's Blueprint" incorporates personal stories from the author, serving as a comprehensive resource for readers. It includes a glossary, frequently asked questions, resources, and a selection of recommended readings in coaching. The book aims to be a resource for coaches and entrepreneurs who are navigating the intricacies of business and personal development.

Kara James' "The Coach's Blueprint" is designed to offer a structured approach to coaching and business management. It provides tools and techniques that are applicable in various aspects of coaching and entrepreneurship.

The book is now available for purchase on Amazon at https://a.co/d/6X2SuiA. It aims to be a useful resource for individuals in the coaching field, offering a range of tools and insights for development and growth.

For more information, contact:
Kara James
www.pursueandthrive.com

Kara James
Pursue and Thrive LLC
+1 315-484-7084
karajames@pursueandthrive.com
