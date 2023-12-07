Kiteworks Makes Three Strategic Acquisitions, Further Elevating Its Vision for a Private Content Network (PCN) Market
Bringing Content-defined Zero Trust to an expanded global stage in the midst of increasingly stringent regulatory requirements
Kiteworks PCN secure-by-design ethos and access controls, which keep customer keys and encrypted data private, are a testament to our core values of trust, privacy, and data sovereignty. ”SAN MATEO, CA, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kiteworks, which delivers data privacy protection and compliance for sensitive content communications through customer deployments of Private Content Networks, has signed a definitive agreement in the past few weeks to acquire DRACOON, and has closed on acquiring ownCloud and Maytech, three European leaders in secure and compliant file sharing and collaboration and managed file transfer. This marks the fourth acquisition, along with Switzerland-based totemo, in under two years, which significantly expands Kiteworks’ European market commitment, accelerating its vision to deliver the most robust and easy-to-use platform for content security and compliance on a global scale.
— Jonathan Yaron, Kiteworks Chairman & CEO
The strategic acquisition of DRACOON and ownCloud in Germany and Maytech in the U.K. is not just a merger of services but a synergistic integration of human expertise and advanced technological capabilities. With this move, Kiteworks is set to define the standards of a Content-defined Zero Trust architecture delivered through a PCN. This strategic move aims to extend the reach of the PCN vision, introducing a new paradigm of secure content communications within the European markets and for multinational organizations. It underscores Kiteworks’ commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that address the growing demands for rigorous data protection and governance required by an increasingly stringent global regulatory environment.
Jonathan Yaron, Chairman and CEO at Kiteworks, commented on the strategic moves, “We are very excited to welcome DRACOON, ownCloud, and Maytech to Kiteworks. As we pool our collective resources, our vision for championing the value of bringing zero trust to the content layer through the deployment of Private Content Networks for our customers only becomes more focused. Together, we are dedicated to offering customers an unmatched balance of robust data protection without compromising on user experience. At the same time, we provide channel partners with expanded and new revenue opportunities. Additionally, our commitment to protect customer data remains unchanged with these acquisitions. Kiteworks PCN secure-by-design ethos and access controls, which keep customer keys and encrypted data private from even Kiteworks access, are a testament to our core values of trust, privacy, and data sovereignty. The Kiteworks platform was built with security as a bedrock principle, preventing access to sensitive customer information.”
Tim Freestone, Chief Marketing Officer at Kiteworks, commented, "The business world is realizing that to be secure and maintain compliance, it’s not just about the network and application stack; it’s about the sensitive content within—tracking, controlling, and protecting the actual information within those networks and applications to ensure the data doesn’t leak once it’s in the hands of the third-party ecosystem. It’s about zero trust on the data itself, and that’s where a PCN comes in. These acquisitions help spread that strategy faster, globally. M&A plays a key role in our growth strategy, and we will continue our worldwide reach to identify additional companies that fit Kiteworks’ PCN vision.”
Culminating these acquisitions, Kiteworks embarks on a new chapter, poised to fortify its leadership in the global market for private content security and compliance. This development signifies more than a mere expansion of reach; it embodies Kiteworks' unwavering commitment to the principles of trust, privacy, and data sovereignty. As the company charts its future course, Kiteworks remains steadfast in its promise to its customers and partners: to deliver unparalleled content security solutions that not only comply with but exceed the most rigorous of global regulatory standards and data sovereignty. With these acquisitions, Kiteworks reinforces its foundation and sets the stage for an era of secure digital information exchange, where protecting sensitive content communications is not just a feature, but the very core of its business ethos.
About Kiteworks
Kiteworks’ mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and save of sensitive content. The Kiteworks platform provides customers with a Private Content Network that delivers content governance, compliance, and protection. The platform unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive content moving within, into, and out of their organization, significantly improving risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance on all sensitive content communications. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kiteworks protects over 35 million end users for over 3,800 global enterprises and government agencies.
About DRACOON
DRACOON provides secure file sharing and collaboration services to over 500,000 users worldwide, including major companies across industries like transportation, finance, healthcare, and more. With industry-specific solutions and certifications like BSI C5, IPW PS 951, and ISO 27001, 27017, and 27018 that meet the highest security standards, DRACOON enables efficient and compliant file sharing, along with features like encrypted email and cloud drive integration. Trusted by Deutsche Bahn, Thyssenkrupp, Telekom, Helios Kliniken, and other leading organizations, DRACOON ensures people everywhere can collaborate securely and efficiently.
About ownCLOUD
ownCloud develops and provides open-source software for content collaboration, allowing teams to easily share and work on files seamlessly regardless of device or location. More than 200 million users worldwide use ownCloud as an alternative to public clouds—and thereby opt for more digital sovereignty, security, and data protection.
About Maytech
Maytech simplifies and secures data sharing for customers, offering robust file transfer solutions since 2006. Catering to various sectors, including government and finance, Maytech meets evolving needs through features like automated workflows, large file handling, and secure API integration. Adhering to top security standards, Maytech is ISO 27001 certified and helps organizations to demonstrate compliance with HIPAA, GDPR, and other data privacy regulations. Its platform ensures centralized control, detailed audit trails, and precise permission settings. Around-the-clock support from Maytech’s dedicated teams guarantees smooth setup and operation, highlighting commitment to reliable customer service.
