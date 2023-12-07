Dcode Capital Investment in oneNav Signals Huge Potential for the Department of Defense
Dcode Capital announces investment in oneNav, the inventor of the world’s first mobile GNSS receiver using only signals in the L5 band.WASHINGTON DC, DC, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dcode Capital, a growth-stage venture capital firm backed by J.P. Morgan Asset Management, today announced the fourth investment out of its inaugural fund in oneNav, the inventor of the world’s first mobile GNSS receiver using only signals in the L5 band. oneNav’s chip design provides the highest location accuracy with half the footprint of existing solutions.
Dcode Capital invests in dual-use companies with technologies that can improve the federal government, and the firm’s investment in oneNav signals a large potential market inside the Department of Defense (DoD) and the Intelligence Community.
oneNav’s pureL5 solution leverages recent signal upgrades across the GNSS satellite constellations adding the modern L5 signal to the 50-year-old L1 signal. The new L5 signal has twice the transmission signal power and 10 times the precision of the L1 signal while also being harder to jam or spoof. oneNav is the only receiver that enables direct acquisition of the L5 signal, resulting in both space and power savings because all L1 circuitry can be eliminated.
Jamming and spoofing GPS signals has become commonplace in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, causing the DoD to rethink and reprioritize GPS modernization. The L5 signal is less vulnerable while still being globally available, making oneNav’s solution more resilient and functional immediately. The technology’s applicability is broad, from blue force tracking to drones, to any object the DoD needs to track or locate.
“On the advisory side of our business, we support DoD senior leaders in thinking through the rapidly changing tech landscape and how to best future-proof our warfighters. Electronic warfare is a real concern and modernizing the GPS infrastructure is critical,” said Dcode Capital managing partner and Dcode CEO Meagan Metzger. “oneNav’s L5 receiver IP lowers the risk of traceability, jamming and spoofing, while also being immediately available. This is a game-charger for the DoD.”
“There are so many important national security angles with oneNav’s technology,” said Dcode Capital managing partner and CIA veteran Rebecca Gevalt. “Managing overseas operations requires an ability to track objects precisely and securely while using as little power as possible. oneNav’s novel chip design does that and has already been validated thanks to a strategic partnership with In-Q-Tel.”
oneNav is CEO Steve Poizner’s second startup in the GNSS space. SnapTrack, which pioneered GPS in cell phones, was acquired by Qualcomm for $1B in 2000. “We’ve always looked to partner with investors that are value-add,” said Poizner. “The DoD is a huge potential customer for us and bringing on Dcode Capital made sense.”
Dcode Capital joins GV, GSR Ventures, In-Q-Tel, MVP Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, and Yaletown on the cap table.
About Dcode Capital
Dcode Capital invests alongside leading venture firms in commercially successful, high-growth technology companies that can dramatically improve the way the federal government serves and protects the American people. Dcode Capital launched from Dcode, an advisory firm that accelerates stage-agnostic venture-backed tech companies into the federal market and teaches the federal government how to find and contract with innovative tech companies.
