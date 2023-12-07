Local Company Sets New Standard for Collection Results
Smith and Associates of Poland, Ohio Achieves Record-Setting 48% Recovery Rate for San Francisco Federal Credit UnionPOLAND, OH, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smith and Associates, a leading name in debt recovery solutions based in Poland, Ohio, proudly announces a groundbreaking achievement in their partnership with San Francisco Federal Credit Union. The dedicated efforts of Smith and Associates have resulted in an unprecedented recovery rate of 48%, leaving a significant mark in the industry.
CEO Eric Kaasa expressed his gratitude for the hard work put in by the local employees who made this extraordinary accomplishment possible. He specifically acknowledged the outstanding contributions of Kristi Zagorsky and Taylor Reynolds, emphasizing their dedication and commitment to delivering exceptional results for clients.
Kaasa remarked, "Our team at Smith and Associates is honored to have achieved this remarkable recovery rate for San Francisco Federal Credit Union. Kristi Zagorsky and Taylor Reynolds exemplify the values we hold dear – integrity, persistence, and a tireless work ethic. Their efforts have not only set a new standard for our organization but have also strengthened our client relationships."
The astounding success of Smith and Associates has not gone unnoticed by San Francisco Federal Credit Union. William Cooper, Collections Manager at San Francisco Federal Credit Union, expressed his amazement at the results achieved by Smith and Associates, stating, "Before partnering with Smith and Associates, the best recovery rate we had seen was 8%. To witness a recovery rate of 48% is nothing short of astonishing. The entire organization is blown away by the dedication and effectiveness of the Smith and Associates team."
Smith and Associates have consistently demonstrated their commitment to excellence in debt recovery, and this record-setting achievement for San Francisco Federal Credit Union solidifies their position as industry leaders. The company looks forward to continuing their tradition of delivering exceptional results for clients and maintaining the highest standards of service.
About Smith and Associates
Smith and Associates is a premier debt recovery firm based in Poland, Ohio, with a reputation for excellence in delivering high recovery rates and unparalleled service to clients across various industries. With a focus on integrity, innovation, and client satisfaction, Smith and Associates has consistently set new benchmarks in the debt recovery landscape.
Eugene Smith
Smith and Associates
+1 510-275-4555
