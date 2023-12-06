Official General Availability of ORCA™HUNTR: A Revolutionary No-Code AI Insights Platform for Object Detection

BURLINGAME, Ca / GRAZ, Austria; December 06, 2023. blackshark.ai announces the General Availability of ORCA™HUNTR: A Revolutionary No-Code AI Insights Platform for Object Detection, starting December 6th on Amazon Web Services.

blackshark.ai – the first company to detect every building on Earth using AI applied to satellite imagery is introducing ORCA™ HUNTR as a SaaS application running on AWS cloud from December 6th, 2023.

ORCA™HUNTR gives customers the unique power to identify any object on the Earth's surface with unprecedented ease and precision. It is a cutting-edge artificial intelligence environment designed to deliver rapid and accurate results without the need for coding experience.

Thanks to blackshark.ai’s patented technology, HUNTR enables any user to develop, test and validate AI algorithms for object detection and semantic segmentation in a highly interactive and visual environment, in a matter of minutes from any image.

An analyst working on geospatial datasets, or any other imagery, can with very simple brush strokes (a “coloring with a crayon” like experience) identify objects of interest and differentiate them from the backdrop and see the results in real time from the running neural network. This integrated approach shortens the time to prototype, train and validate the performance of the algorithm and creates a trusted training environment where the human in the loop can with confidence see what the algorithm has learned from each step of the training.

Key Features of ORCA™HUNTR:

· Accurate Object Detection: Achieves consistent results even with limited quantity of images.

· LIVE TRAINING™ Workflow: Empowers customer’s teams to train custom AI algorithms without any AI or coding knowledge.

· Interactive Interface: Users can instantly visualize detection results with a user-friendly platform and know how the AI algorithm is learning and performing.

· Real-time Insights: The trained algorithm can be quickly applied to larger areas and obtain direct insights in minutes.

· Sensor Independent: Works with any optical image on any resolution – whether captured by satellite, aerial or drone, up to 16 bands can be used for training simultaneously.

· Multi-class object detection: Allows users to train algorithms to separate and classify objects in up to 9 distinct object classes for a single algorithm.

· Flexible and secure deployment options: HUNTR can be used as a SaaS application on AWS or deployed as an application on the customer’s AWS tenant or even in hybrid scenarios involving AWS Snow family of products and the AWS Modular Data Center.

Through its simplified user interface, ORCA™HUNTR brings the power of highly sophisticated neural networks to be developed and trained by any user, democratizing access to AI-powered detection to any organization that wants to leverage geospatial insights to digitally transform its processes or harness the insights for data-centric decision making.

blackshark.ai’s CEO Michael Putz says, “We are excited to bring the power of ORCA™HUNTR to AWS and leverage our combined strength as an AWS Public Sector Partner to help customers tackle some of the world’s most pressing problems by tapping into advanced AI applied to geospatial data for rapid insights”.

Clint Crosier, Director of Amazon Aerospace and Satellite division stated “Blackshark.ai is creating leading edge geospatial insights and high frequency mapping capabilities on AWS to serve Geo intelligence customers and growing at an incredible pace, and we’re excited to collaborate with them to deliver services and solutions that help fuel their success”.

Available from blackshark.ai’s website starting December 6th and shortly also on the AWS Marketplace.

About blackshark.ai:

blackshark.ai is revolutionizing the way we visualize our world by reconstructing the entire globe in photorealistic 3D. As a leader in geospatial data analysis and visualization, blackshark.ai employs AI-driven technology to transform satellite imagery into highly detailed digital environments. Renowned for their contributions to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, their platform is pivotal for various applications, including urban planning, simulation, and augmented reality, making them a vital player in the advancement of global mapping and visualization technologies.

For further information and to keep up with the latest updates on ORCA™HUNTR, please visit blackshark.ai's website.








