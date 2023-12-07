Centre for Public Impact Announces Pierre Berastaín as Regional Director for North America
Berastaín is a champion of supporting communities through meaningful engagement of people with lived experience and culturally responsive services.WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Centre for Public Impact (CPI), a global not-for-profit organisation that supports governments to address complex challenges and drive meaningful change, has announced Pierre Berastaín as the new Regional Director for North America.
"I am honored to lead CPI in North America, continuing its efforts to reimagine government so that it works for everyone. We live in a world of complex systemic challenges. From experiencing the consequences of climate change to emerging from a global pandemic and grappling with vast inequities, governments must work differently than they have in the past to meet the challenges of today. I am proud to join an organization that helps governments move beyond the status quo and act as catalysts for positive change," said Berastaín.
"As a Latino, gay, and formerly undocumented DACA recipient, I have experienced first-hand how it feels when government fails your community, both in Peru and the United States. For too many of us, that failure is our only experience with government. But I have also known courageous public servants across the political spectrum with a real hunger for change. In my role at CPI, I look forward to working alongside these courageous leaders to engage people who have been ignored so that we can advance truly holistic systems change."
Berastaín is a champion of supporting communities through meaningful engagement of people with lived experience and the provision of culturally responsive services. He co-founded a Latinx-led non-profit dedicated to changing the social conditions that give rise to gender-based violence. Previously, as Director of the Office of Sexual Assault Prevention and Response at Harvard University, Berastaín implemented a community engagement model and spearheaded efforts to strengthen relationships with underserved populations by providing holistic, culturally responsive support.
Berastaín has worked with governments at the local and federal levels to address complex challenges and serve marginalised populations. He was the Chief Strategy and Operations Officer for the District Alliance for Safe Housing, the District of Columbia's largest housing provider for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Berastaín also served at Esperanza United, the federally funded, Latino-specific resource centre for gender-based violence in the United States. During his tenure, Berastaín led multi-year federal grant programs under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Justice.
"We are thrilled to welcome Pierre as the Regional Director of CPI in North America. Pierre's dedication to centering all communities in government solutions and his track record of driving positive change make him an exceptional addition to CPI," said Rich Lesser, Chair of the North America Board at the Centre for Public Impact, "We are confident that his leadership will further strengthen our impact in North America and beyond."
Berastaín is recognised for his work in immigration, LGBTQ advocacy, and restorative justice. Berastaín holds an M.Div from Harvard Divinity School and a B.A. from Harvard College. Originally from Peru, he now resides in Washington, D.C. with his husband Paul.
