Attorney General Ford Announces the Indictment of Six Nevadans Who Falsely Represented Themselves as State Electors in 2020

The six Nevadans were signatories of documents in which they posed as the duly qualified electors for the state of Nevada in an effort to disrupt the results of a free and fair presidential election.

Las Vegas, NV — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that six Nevadans have been indicted due to their actions in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election.

The six defendants, who were indicted by a grand jury in the Eighth Judicial District Court, falsely portrayed themselves as Nevada’s presidential electors in the aftermath of the 2020 election. The six individuals have been charged with Offering a False Instrument for Filing, a category C felony, and Uttering a Forged Instrument, a category D felony, for offering a false instrument titled “Certificate of the Votes of the 2020 Electors from Nevada” to the President of the Senate; the Archivist of the United States; the Nevada Secretary of State; and the United States District Court for the District of Nevada.

“When the efforts to undermine faith in our democracy began after the 2020 election, I made it clear that I would do everything in my power to defend the institutions of our nation and our state,” said AG Ford. “We cannot allow attacks on democracy to go unchallenged. Today’s indictments are the product of a long and thorough investigation, and as we pursue this prosecution, I am confident that our judicial system will see justice done.”

The six Nevadans who were charged are Michael McDonald, Jesse Law, Jim DeGraffenreid, Durward James Hindle III, Shawn Meehan and Eileen Rice.

###