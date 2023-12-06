New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. Announces Specialist Services to Help those with Addictions and their Family Members during the Holidays

Laguna Niguel, California – New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc., a renowned treatment center in Laguna Niguel and San Juan Capistrano with a team of addiction treatment specialists who are experts in all levels of alcohol and drug rehab, is pleased to announce a range of Outpatient Rehab services designed to offer individuals and their family support over the difficult holiday period.

Understanding the usual stresses that are associated with the busy Christmas period, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.’s variety of outpatient services have been designed to provide individuals the opportunity to work with its skilled team of addiction specialists to ensure they do not relapse or feel overwhelmed during the holiday period while additionally offering families targeted advice to make the environment more manageable at home.

“Our addiction treatment specialists are available 24/7 to help you and are located at our California & Laguna Niguel and San Juan Capistrano, Laguna Beach, and Orange County rehab,” said a spokesperson for New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. “We will provide you with the information you need, check your insurance coverage, and help you get into the right addiction treatment program as soon as possible. Call us today if you are interested in an outpatient rehab program.”

One of the services the leading addiction center in California is offering is Sober Living. This is a residential living facility where individuals live with other recovering addicts to work toward recovery. Most of the time, there will be Counsellors available and a daily structure to help individuals develop better habits and living skills. There will likely be some group therapy, which presents the opportunity to develop relationships with people who can be supportive in the journey through recovery.

The main purpose of Sober Living Homes is to help individuals transition from rehab back into the real world and help them develop the skills to do so successfully. Sober Living homes can often be a good decision if someone has an unstable home life or their living situation is particularly stressful or not conducive to their recovery.

As everyone living in a sober living facility is going through similar challenges, living in one can help individuals stay on track toward recovery because the other residents can help hold them accountable. Sober living homes also offer a unique sense of independence with the added benefit of being in a supportive, encouraging environment.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. invites those who are finding the holiday period difficult to reach out to a friendly member of its customer service team today to find out more about its comprehensive list of expert alcohol and drug rehab services.

