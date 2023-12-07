Highlights from Construction Links Network - December 7, 2023
The latest news, blogs and videos for the construction and building industry.SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.
The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.
Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content including news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, videos and more.
The top video is courtesy of British Columbia Construction Association (BCCA). Watch and learn more about the only construction mentorship program serving all of BC’s construction industry. Funded by the Government of Canada‘s Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy, Building Builders is free and filled with valuable benefits for mentors and mentees because it’s built by construction industry experts.
Content this week includes:
• ConTech Trends and Innovations – No. 36
• Are you ready for New York’s largest construction and design show of the year?
• My Tribute to a Great Man
• End-of-Year Camera Sale
• Two trailblazing figures inducted into AEM Hall of Fame
• Isaac Orah’s Journey in Construction
• RONA meets its affiliated dealers and presents a new global offer
• Enhance Dock Safety With Automated Cargo Transfer Using KEITH® Freight Runner® Conveyor
• FIRST ONSITE Property Restoration expands with new branch in Regina
• AEM welcomes 2024 Officers and new Directors at Annual Conference
• Labour shortages cost Canadian small businesses over $38 billion in lost revenue opportunities
• Canadian Urban Institute releases first State of Canada’s Cities Report
• Ontario to do away with mandatory coroner’s inquests on construction site deaths
• Dow to begin construction of $11.5-billion carbon neutral project at Fort Saskatchewan site in 2024
• US construction spending rises in October
• Calgary’s biggest public project: Green Line construction to begin in 2024
About
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
