Kent Nielsen Sentenced to 10 Years for First-Degree Assault

December 6, 2023

(Dillingham, AK) â€“Today, sentencing was held in Dillingham before Superior Court Judge Christina Reigh for State of Alaska vs. Kent Nielsen.

Nielsen, 33, was charged with Assault in the First, Second, and Third Degree after assaulting a 50-year-old Dillingham woman. As a result of the assault, the victim permanently lost the use of her right eye and suffered severe damage to her face. Nielsen was also charged with Assault in the Third Degree for assaulting his father in the process.

In June of 2023, Nielsen was convicted of all counts by a jury of his peers in Dillingham.

For Assault in the First Degree, Judge Reigh sentenced Nielsen to 15 years in jail with five years suspended for a seven-year probationary period.

For Assault in the Third Degree, Judge Reigh Sentenced Nielsen to 36 months in jail with 30 months suspended for a five-year probationary period.

Judge Reigh ordered the active jail time be served consecutively. Nielsen’s composite active sentence is 10.5 years in custody.

This case was prosecuted by the Dillingham District Attorney’s Office. ADA William Vitkus, formerly of the Dillingham District Attorney’s Office, represented the State at trial and sentencing.

