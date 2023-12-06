VIDEO: Capito Discusses U.S. FWS Office in Elkins, WV, Improving Agency Coordination

Click here to watch Ranking Member Capito’s questions.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, participated in a full committee hearing titled, “IIJA Investments in Habitat and Ecosystem Restoration, Pollinators, and Wildlife Crossings.”

HIGHLIGHTS:

ON NEED TO STREAMLINE PROJECT GRANT, CONSTRUCTION PROCESSES: “I mentioned this in my opening statement on the application projects and actually getting the projects out, not just out the door but out the door and fully constructed. What are you doing to streamline that...and then is the accountability on the back end in terms of how long it's taken? Were you able to do the project that you said you were going to do? All of that. I'm sure you do that sort of accountability as the projects are finishing?"

ON IMPROVING STAFFING, EFFICIENCY OF FWS’ ELKINS, WEST VIRGINIA OFFICE: “I have one final question for Director Williams. And we've talked a lot about the Elkins field office in West Virginia. But it’s my understanding that they had a detailee from the U.S. Forest Service. Your staff that indicated that this has been very helpful in managing the backlog of Section VII consultations. But that the process to execute the memorandum of understanding to secure a detailee can be very lengthy and complex. And I was wondering if you had any recommendations as to how those processes could be expedited?”

Click HERE to watch Ranking Member Capito’s questions.

Click HERE to watch Ranking Member Capito’s opening statement.



# # #