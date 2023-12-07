Sera Delivers Seamless FSM Software Integration with Service Finance

Sera Systems is increasing margins by more than 50% for small-to-midsize home service companies within six months of implementation. Service technicians view offers and calculate Service Finance financing options in the Sera Tech App.

Contractors can offer competitive rates and flexible financing plans through Sera’s field service management software.

It’s all in the app — every plan’s regular and promotional terms and interest rate. This integration results in a seamless process that improves efficiency and confidence for techs.” — Chris Meseke

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sera Systems, Inc., now offers integration of its field service management software with Service Finance Company, LLC’s financing options. Service Finance, a wholly owned subsidiary of Truist Bank (NYSE: TFC), is a nationally licensed finance provider that works with contractors to provide financing solutions to their customers for home improvement and repair.

HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and other home service contractors can instantly present multiple lending options for their customers without leaving the Sera app. Customers can then apply for financing for repair and replacement projects through Sera’s software.

Small Home Service Businesses Have Big Financial Clout

Service technicians can offer financing at competitive rates while they are on customers’ premises, which helps close more sales. Consumers can get finance approval in seconds to make necessary repairs or have whole new HVAC systems, water heaters, or other equipment installed – without getting out of their chairs.

Contractors can offer a wide range of financing options, including low interest, no interest, and no money down options to meet each customer’s specific preference and financial requirements. Fast loan approval gets work started sooner, which improves cash flow.

Sera/Service Finance Integration Benefits Contractors and Homeowners

Chris Meseke, Head of Product for Sera, said a key benefit of the Sera/Service Finance integration for contractors is the ability to stay in the Sera FSM software application throughout a service call.

“Service technicians view offers and calculate financing options in the Sera Tech App,” Meseke said. “It’s all in the app — every plan’s regular and promotional terms and interest rate. This integration results in a seamless process that improves efficiency and confidence for techs.”

Contractor managers now can use Sera to select from the list of financing plans offered. Plans can be applied to departments and turned on and off to allow flexibility in sales methods in the field.

In addition, clicking the Update button in Sera will instantly update the rates and terms for existing plans and add new offers, as well. Financing plans come with pre-established minimum and maximum amounts, but contractors can override the pre-set minimum amount to set higher price thresholds if that better serves their business.

About Sera Systems, Inc.

Sera Systems opens a new era of field service management software that is increasing margins by more than 50% for small-to-midsize companies within six months of implementation. Sera focuses on managing time, profit margin, cash flow, and membership plans using each client’s own data to boost financial performance and establish long-term business viability and growth. Sera’s core components of an automated Admin Portal, industry-first Customer Hub, and intuitive Tech App offer a total business solution for small-to-medium-sized companies. Sera is fully operational in 30 days. For more information, please visit https://sera.tech.

About Service Finance

Boca Raton, FL based – Service Finance Company, LLC (SFC) is a subsidiary of Truist Bank, which is a subsidiary of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC). Service Finance, which has financed more than $20 billion in loans since its founding in 2004, currently services more than 16,000 home improvement contractors/dealers nationwide. The company provides retail financing options in all 50 states for 90 manufacturers/associations in windows and doors, HVAC, roofing, renewable energy, kitchen and bath remodeling, siding, plumbing, and electrical. For more information, visit Service Finance (svcfin.com).

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country and offers a wide range of products and services through our retail and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $574 billion as of March 31, 2023. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

