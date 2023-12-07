Safety Management Systems, Inc. Achieves New York State Certification as a Women-Owned Business Enterprise
The all-in-one safety and compliance software company gains yet another Women-Owned Business Enterprise certification.NORWALK, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safety Management Systems, Inc. (SMS), a leading provider of environmental health and safety software solutions, is proud to announce its certification as a Women-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) by the state of New York. This latest recognition adds to SMS's extensive list of women-owned certifications.
Doing business with women-owned companies is essential for companies seeking to win bids for state and federal contracts, as well as fulfilling supplier diversity requirements. For example, the City of Albany, NY requires City-funded construction contracts to have 15% of the contract paid to MWBEs, and minorities and/or women perform 30% of the labor. Similarly, the New York City Housing Authority goods and services contracts include a mandatory 30% M/WBE subcontracting goal, with 15% of the total contract value subcontracted to WBE(s).
Safety Management Systems, Inc. was founded by Christien Ducker in 2004, and she has remained the CEO since. Women make up a large part of the company’s leadership including the Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of Marketing, Vice President of Customer Relations, and Senior Compliance Advisor.
Further, the company was recognized by global research firm, Verdantix as the sole women-owned company of its kind.
“SMS360 is the only women-owned environmental health and safety software (SaaS) company,” Verandtix William Pennington said. “SMS360 helps its global client base to streamline, automate, and digitize safety and compliance processes.”
Safety Management Systems, Inc. has also earned Women-Owned Business certification not only from the state of New York but several other esteemed agencies, including the Women-Owned Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), New York City, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Westchester County, Jersey City, and the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities (CCM).
Companies partnering with Safety Management Systems, Inc. benefit from cutting-edge environmental health and safety software, SMS360, that streamlines processes, enhances automation, and digitizes safety and compliance operations. SMS360 serves a global client base, offering innovative solutions that set the standard for safety and compliance excellence.
About Safety Management Systems, Inc.:
SMS360 is an all-in-one online software (Saas) that allows companies of any size to streamline compliance and safety management. It pinpoints high-risk areas, allowing safety managers to predict and prevent accidents while reducing OSHA, DOT, and other regulatory fines. Book a free consultation to learn more about SMS360.
