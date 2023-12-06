LEAF2023 - A Milestone in Sustainable Development and Collaborative Innovation
LEAF2023: A Convergence of Global Leaders Fostering Sustainable Innovation and Action for Environmental Progress
In sustainability, transformative progress hinges on revolutionary innovation. LEAF2023 demonstrated this, bringing together visionary leaders to catalyse profound, lasting change,”DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first Lighthouse Energy Acceleration Forum (LEAF2023) was announced and held on 5th December, 2023, at Emirates Hills, Dubai, at the backdrop of COP28. Coupled with ‘The Leadership Summit’ on December 2nd at Nirvana Retreat, Ras Al Khaimah, the grand finale event on December 5th was attended by over 130 global leaders and innovators, and marked a significant advancement in addressing environmental and sustainable development challenges.
Spotlight on Visionary Leadership and Sustainable Solutions
LEAF2023, under the theme “Rising to the Challenge: Courageous Thinkers and Doers for a Sustainable Future,” featured inspiring speeches from Kate Brandt, Chief Sustainability Officer at Google, Hon. Judith Nabakooba, Uganda's Minister of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development. Their powerful messages highlighted the urgency of adopting sustainable practices and transitioning to clean energy globally.
Dynamic Dialogues and Diverse Expert Insights
The forum was enriched with dynamic discussions led by Maja Groff, Convenor, Climate Governance Commission. Key contributors included Pankaj Sehgal, co-founder trustee-Lighthouse Trust; Bhadra Kanaiya, CEO of Sunways Global; Johan Falk, CEO and Co-Founder of the Exponential Roadmap Initiative; and Ralitza Ivanova, Founder-Lighthouse Trust, each bringing valuable insights on renewable energy, sustainable investments, and innovative technologies.
Running alongside COP28 in Dubai, LEAF2023 amplified the global conversation on climate action, underscoring the necessity for innovative approaches and strong leadership in tackling sustainability challenges.
Running alongside COP28 in Dubai, LEAF2023 amplified the global conversation on climate action, underscoring the necessity for innovative approaches and strong leadership in tackling sustainability challenges. The forum served as a significant precursor to COP28, setting the stage for actionable solutions and strategic collaborations.
Inspiring Collective Action for a Sustainable Future
LEAF2023 highlighted the need for disruptive technologies and forward-thinking strategies to address global sustainability issues. It inspired participants to engage in unified actions towards a sustainable and thriving future, setting a high bar for future global sustainability forums.
Conclusion and Anticipation for Future Endeavours
As LEAF2023 concluded, it left an indelible mark of hope and renewed commitment among its participants. The event set a precedent for upcoming forums like COP28, fostering expectations for concrete policy actions and effective strategies to address climate challenges
