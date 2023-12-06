Isaac Mashman Announces New Podcast, "Call It Excessive with Isaac Mashman” Coming In 2024
Isaac Mashman reveals the name, direction, and more information about his long-awaited podcast. "Call It Excessive with Isaac Mashman"JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned businessman and personal branding expert, Isaac Mashman, is preparing for the launch of his new podcast, "Call It Excessive with Isaac Mashman" or “Call It Excessive” for short. Following the successful three-year run of his previous podcast, "Chase the Vision with Isaac Mashman" which concluded in June of 2022 after surpassing 100 episodes, Mashman is excited to provide and delve into a fresh perspective with his new show.
"Call It Excessive" will be a slight departure from his previous format, allowing Mashman to showcase more of his personality and merge the niches of business, self-improvement, and celebrity interviews. The podcast's tagline, "Others might call it excessive, but we say it's not enough," sets the tone for what listeners can expect. The podcast theme and intro and outro were carefully created by Mitchel Hines, Lead Audio Producer of his public relations firm, Mashman Ventures.
In a fiery exploration of life, business, and self-improvement, Isaac Mashman will delve into topics designed to help listeners develop competence in various aspects of their lives. The podcast promises entertaining and insightful interviews with notable celebrity figures and industry leaders, offering a “unique perspective on both their screw-ups and successes.”
Mashman reflects on the dual nature of individuals, stating, "Every person has two sides. On one side, the person hides behind a mask that they think others want to see, and then there's the side that they truly want to express but lack the authority and confidence to do so. There lies the problem."
"Call It Excessive" is set to become a platform where personality meets expertise, featuring monologues and engaging Q&As. The show aims to empower listeners to embrace their true selves and navigate the complexities of life with newfound confidence. Isaac Mashman invites you to join him and to expect the launch of "Call It Excessive" in Q1 2024. The show will be available for streaming on all major podcasting and audio platforms.
For press inquiries or to learn more about Isaac Mashman and his upcoming podcast, please contact press@isaacmashman.com.
