Nursing home drug dealer pleads guilty

LAWTON (Dec. 6, 2023) - A drug dealer who delivered cocaine to a nursing home employee at Brentwood Senior Living Center in Lawton has pleaded guilty to a felony count of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance and a felony count of illegal use of a telecommunications device.

Michael Robbie Davis, 45, delivered cocaine to a nursing home employee while she was working a shift at the center on Oct. 29, 2020.

Davis was sentenced to 30 years in prison for each count, set to run concurrently, with all years except the first five suspended. His plea was the result of an investigation by the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) regarding an alleged theft of medication from Brentwood Senior Living Center.

Another Brentwood employee, Tiffany Foster, was the subject of a separate MFCU enforcement action involving drug-related charges. She pleaded guilty to four counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, larceny of a controlled dangerous substance, using a communication facility or telephone to facilitate the commission of a felony and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to a three-year deferred sentence, plus assessments and costs.

