On Nov. 14, 2023, the Abbotsford Police Department and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit became aware of an unauthorized display of a sensitive law enforcement intelligence document on an online social media site.
Upon assessment, on Nov. 22, 2023, the director of police services ordered an independent investigation under Section 44 Part 8 of the Police Act into the alleged breach of police information.
To ensure the independence of the investigation, the director of police services appointed B.C.'s RCMP Major Crimes Unit to investigate, with oversight by Saskatchewan RCMP.
As this matter is under investigation, no further comment will be made.
