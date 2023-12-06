Alexis Levi Las Vegas Director of the Sports Philanthropy attends the Super Bowl 58 Kickoff Brunch at Caesars Forum

LV Sports Philanthropy Director with Super Bowl Trophy

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexis Levi, Las Vegas Director of Sports Philanthropy Network, Attends Super Bowl 58 Brunch at Caesars Forum

Alexis Levi, the Las Vegas Director of the Sports Philanthropy Network, was among the esteemed guests at the Super Bowl 58 Brunch held at Caesars Forum on December 5. Levi's presence at the event showcased her commitment to sports philanthropy and her dedication to making a positive impact in the Las Vegas community.

The Super Bowl 58 Brunch, a highly anticipated gathering of sports industry professionals, athletes, and philanthropists, provided an opportunity for networking, collaboration, and on leveraging the power of sports for social change. The event highlighted the importance of philanthropy in sports and celebrated the upcoming Super Bowl 58.

As the Las Vegas Director of the Sports Philanthropy Network, Levi plays a crucial role in leading and expanding the organization's philanthropic efforts in the local community. Her attendance at the Super Bowl 58 Brunch demonstrates her commitment to staying connected with industry leaders and staying informed about the latest trends and initiatives in sports philanthropy.

"We are proud to have Alexis Levi represent the Sports Philanthropy Network at the Super Bowl 58 Brunch," said Roy Kessel and Kayla Bradham, National Executives of the Sports Philanthropy Network. "Her presence at this prestigious event underscores our organization's dedication to making a difference through sports. Alexis's participation allows us to forge valuable connections and collaborate with like-minded individuals who share our vision."

Levi expressed her excitement about attending the Super Bowl 58 Brunch, stating, "It was an honor to be part of such an influential gathering of sports industry professionals and philanthropists. The event provided a platform to exchange ideas, build partnerships, and explore innovative ways to use sports as a catalyst for positive change. I am grateful for the opportunity to represent the Sports Philanthropy Network and contribute to the ongoing conversation surrounding sports philanthropy.

About the Sports Philanthropy Network:

The Sports Philanthropy Network is a nonprofit organization dedicated to leveraging the power of sports to create positive social change. Through partnerships with sports teams, athletes, and community organizations, the network develops and implements programs that address critical social issues such as youth development, education, and health and wellness.

For more information about the Sports Philanthropy Network, please visit www.sportsphilanthropynetwork.org.

Contact:

Media Relations

LV Chapter Sports Philanthropy Network

702-825-3500

LV-Director@sportsphilanthropynetwork.org