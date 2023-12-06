IMPA1 dependent regulation of phosphatidylinositol 4,5-bisphosphate and calcium signalling by lithium

In this study, we have tested the hypothesis that treatment of human cells with Li diminishes calcium signalling. We find that this change is underpinned by reductions in G-protein-coupled PIP 2 turnover. These changes in calcium signalling were also observed in human-induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived forebrain cortical neurons and accompanied by reduction in neuronal excitability. Transcriptomic analysis revealed that Li treatment exerts its effect on neuronal excitability through multiple mechanisms including but not restricted to GPCR-activated calcium signalling. Our findings open new approaches to predict Li responsiveness in BPAD patients and develop novel strategies for the clinical management of this disorder.

(A) The phosphatidylinositol bisphosphate (PIP 2 ) cycle. (B) Schematic representation of an in vivo system elucidating the role of Nir2 and m1AchR in the PIP 2 cycle and the PH-PLCδ::GFP probe binding to the PIP 2 at the plasma membrane. (C) The PH-PLCδ::GFP probe translocates to the cytoplasm and back to the plasma membrane, corresponding to the hydrolysis and regeneration of PIP 2 , respectively (control–M1; HEK293T cells expressing m1AchR). (D, E) Nir2 depletion leads to a delayed regeneration of PIP 2 at the plasma membrane. Changes in membrane localization of the PH-PLCδ::GFP probe after Cch stimulation (denoted by the ↑) are quantified via the fluorescence intensity ratio of the plasma membrane and the cytosol (PM/Cyt) at various times. This ratio is normalized to the first time-point and the mean ± 95% C.I. is plotted (from three experiments each performed in replicates) for control cells (orange line, n = 33), and for cells treated with Nir2 shRNA (blue line, n = 28). (F, G) Rate of regeneration of PIP 2 at the plasma membrane is shown for control–M1 cells (HEK293T cells expressing m1AchR) subjected to lithium treatment, compared with untreated cells. Mean ± 95% C.I. is plotted from four experiments, each performed in replicates (untreated cells—orange line, n = 58; cells treated with Li—green line, n = 53). (Scale bar: 20 μM). (H) Total PIP 2 levels recovered after various time intervals post stimulation with Cch. (I, J) Total PIP 2 and PIP levels using LC-MS from whole-cell lipid extract of untreated and lithium treated cells (n = 6 for both). (I, J) (Statistical test: (H) one-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s multiple pairwise comparisons. *P-value < 0.05; **P-value < 0.01; ***P-value < 0.001; ****P-value < 0.0001 and (I, J) Multiple unpaired t test. *P-value < 0.05; **P-value < 0.01; ***P-value < 0.001).

During GPCR signalling, many receptors activate PLC leading to the hydrolysis of the signalling lipid phosphatidylinositol 4,5-bisphosphate (PIP 2 ) generating inositol 1,4,5-trisphosphate (IP 3 ) and DAG ( Berridge, 2009 ), ultimately leading to changes in intracellular calcium [Ca 2+ ] i . This mechanism of cell signalling is used by numerous G-protein-coupled receptors in the brain that participate in synaptic transmission such as glutamate and acetyl choline. Previous studies in rat hippocampal cultures has shown that treatment with Li diminishes Ca signalling responses to Gq-PLC–coupled neurotransmitter receptors such as the metabotropic glutamate receptor and muscarinic acetylcholine receptor ( Sourial-Bassillious et al, 2009 ) and alterations in [Ca 2+ ] i have been reported in cell lines derived from BPAD patients ( Wasserman et al, 2004 ). Most recently, a meta-analysis has revealed that basal levels of [Ca 2+ ] i and [Ca 2+ ] i responses to agonist stimulation in BPAD patients are elevated ( Harrison et al, 2021 ). Thus, a link between Ca signalling and BPAD has been previously noted although the underlying mechanism in this context remains unclear.

To understand the mechanisms underlying Li-induced transcriptome changes, we analysed the likely transcriptional control mechanisms. For this, we used the htFtarget database that has information on all human transcription factors (TFs) and the genes they control, tissue-specific TF-target information, data on TFs for noncoding RNA, and information on co-regulation for a target gene and its TFs ( Zhang et al, 2020 ). TFs controlling genes differentially expressed in Li-treated neurons (DIV45) were identified from the htFtarget database. Out of 650 up-regulated genes in Li-treated neurons, 587 were identified as associated with one or more TFs in this database. Likewise, out of 525 down-regulated genes, 333 genes were linked to a TF. 485 and 323 unique TFs were identified that control the up-regulated and down-regulated genes, respectively. We then further looked for transcription factors that control differentially expressed genes that are involved in calcium signalling (Table S1-Sheet 3) ( Fig S5A ). Of the up-regulated genes, only RYR receptor was associated with three different transcription factors (CTCF, SPI1, and USF1) that could control its expression. On the other hand, several genes involved in calcium signalling that were down-regulated were controlled by transcription factors. Expression of CACNA1C, CACNA1D, CAMK2B, CAMK4, CHRM3, GRIN1, ITPR2, RYR3, SCN9A, and SLC2A13 genes is regulated by transcription factors. Of these ITPR2 and CAMK2B are regulated by 10 different TFs, whereas CACNA1D, CHRM3, RYR3, SCN9A and SLC2A13 are regulated by a single transcription factor ( Fig S5B ). This suggests that some of the genes that are differentially expressed in Li-treated neurons are under transcriptional control which can be a direct or indirect effect of Li treatment.

(A) Transcription factors that regulate genes involved in calcium signalling were identified using hTFtarget database. The graph represents the number of calcium signalling genes controlled by each transcription factor in the lithium-treated neurons. (B) The graph represents number of transcription factors that control each gene involved in calcium signalling. (C) Volcano plot showing the expression of genes altered because of CHIR99021 treatment (P value <0.05, P adj value < 0.01). (D, E) Transcriptomic analyses were done to check whether Li treatment in mature neuronal affected genes involved in the Wnt signalling/glycogen synthasekinase-3β pathway. No significant alteration occurred in terms of the expression of the relevant genes because of lithium treatment.

We also examined the transcriptional response of human iPSC derived forebrain cortical neurons to treatment with 10 μM CHIR99021 for 24 h. RNA-seq analysis revealed large changes in gene expression with ca. 5,000 genes each being up- or down-regulated ( Fig S5C ). GO analysis revealed a broad range of pathways including cardiomyopathy, amino acid metabolism, and extracellular matrix interactions ( Fig 6F ). Strikingly, there was no enrichment of pathways related to synaptic transmission or calcium signalling; the only brain-related pathway that was enriched was axon guidance and the identity of the genes picked up suggested ECM function. We overlapped the set of genes up- or down-regulated in Li and GSK-3β inhibition transcriptomes to assess the extent of overlap between the two gene sets and found that, both in the domain of up- and down-regulated genes ( Figs 6G and H and S5D and E ), there was at best a 3% overlap in terms of altered genes. These findings suggest that at the level of transcriptional changes, the mechanism of action of Li and GSK-3β is distinctive.

(A) Western blot showing CHIR99021 (an inhibitor of GSK-3β) treatment led to the high expression of β-catenin, one of the targets of GSK-3β destruction complex. (B, C) Inhibition of GSK-3β by CHIR99021 did not alter agonist-mediated Ca 2+ release. Quantification: untreated cells (orange), n = 116; cells treated with CHIR99021 (blue), n = 118. (D) [Ca 2+ ] i traces from individual cells (DIV45 neurons) untreated or treated with CHIR99021 (soma; Y-axis shows ΔF and X-axis is time in seconds). The number of spikes/270 s are counted from individual soma and plotted, each dot representing events from a single soma. (E) Quantification- untreated neurons (orange), n = 55; neurons treated with CHIR99021 (blue), n = 52. (F, G) Cch dependent calcium mobilization was unchanged in CHIR99021-treated neuronal cultures (DIV45). Quantification: untreated neurons (orange), n = 76; neurons treated with CHIR99021 (blue), n = 74. (H) Phosphatidylinositol 4,5-bisphosphate turnover post PLC stimulation in HEK cells treated with CHIR99021, compared with untreated cells (untreated cells- orange line, n = 31, cells treated with CHIR99021- blue line, n = 34). (Statistical tests: (B, C) student’s unpaired t test. *P-value < 0.05; **P-value < 0.01 ***P-value < 0.001; ****P-value < 0.0001).

It has been proposed that the inhibition of GSK-3β by Li underlies its therapeutic effects in BPAD. To test this hypothesis, we treated HEK293T cells with the well-established pharmacological inhibitor of this enzyme- CHIR99021 ( An et al, 2014 ). Treatment of control-M1 cells with 10 μM CHIR99021 for 24 h resulted in a robust elevation of β-catenin levels indicating potent inhibition of GSK-3β under these conditions ( Fig 5A ). Under these conditions, we found that GSK-3β inhibition did not result in reduced agonist-induced Ca 2+ influx ( Fig 5B and C ). Likewise, in human iPSC-derived forebrain cortical neurons, the frequency of spontaneous Ca 2+ transients ( Fig 5D and E ) and carbachol-activated Ca 2+ influx was not altered by GSK-3β inhibition ( Fig 5F and G ). Lastly, after PLC activation and PIP 2 depletion, the rate at which PIP 2 levels at the plasma membrane were restored was not impacted by treatment of cells with the GSK-3β inhibitor ( Fig 5H ).

(A, B, C) Intracellular store measured by Tg, is unaltered by lithium treatment in human cortical neurons. Quantification: untreated neurons (orange), n = 145; neuronal cultures treated with Li (green), n = 145. (D) [Ca 2+ ] i traces from individual cells (30 DIV neurons) pre- and post-acute lithium treatment (1 mM Li for 5 min) (soma; Y-axis shows ΔF and X-axis is time in seconds). Initially, the baseline was recorded for 300 s; then 1 mM Li was added to the bath, incubated for 5 min, and then recorded again for 300 s. (E) The number of spikes/270 s are counted from individual soma and plotted, each dot representing events from a single soma. Quantification-neurons before Li treatment (orange), n = 41; neurons treated with Li for 5 min (green), n = 38. (F) The number of differentially expressed genes that are common between lithium-treated neurons and in mouse Purkinje neurons where STIM1 is knocked out. (G) The number of differentially expressed genes that are common between lithium-treated neurons and in neuronal progenitor cells where STIM1 is knocked down. (Statistical tests: (B, C) Mann–Whitney test. *P-value < 0.05; **P-value < 0.01; ***P-value < 0.001; ****P-value < 0.0001).

(A) Overview of expansion and differentiation process of the D149 lineage neural stem cells and the cortical neurons. (B) Characterization of neural stem cells via immunocytochemistry of known markers like Nestin, Sox2, Sox1, and Pax6. (C) The mature cortical neurons are characterized via immunocytochemistry of markers like MAP2, CTIP2, and GFAP (astrocyte marker) (Scale bar—25 μM). (D) [Ca 2+ ] i traces from individual cells soma; Y-axis shows ΔF and X-axis is time in seconds. The baseline was recorded for 270 s followed by addition of 10 μM tetrodotoxin (as indicated by the arrows ↓) to block Ca 2+ transients. Transients are higher in frequency in the neuronal cultures without lithium treatment, compared with the treated cultures. The number of spikes/270 s are counted from individual soma and plotted, each dot representing events from a single soma. (E) Data is plotted from multiple experiments, each done with biological replicates (untreated neurons (orange), n = 114; neurons treated with Li (green), n = 113). (F, G) Cch-dependent calcium mobilization was decreased in lithium-treated neuronal cultures (DIV45). Quantification: untreated neurons (orange), n = 97; neurons treated with Li (green), n = 106. (H, I, J) Decrease in the Cch-dependent calcium mobilization and in store-operated calcium entry cells in lithium treated neuronal cultures (DIV45). Quantification: untreated neurons (orange), n = 154; neurons treated with Li (green), n = 156. (Statistical tests: (E, G, I, J) Mann–Whitney test. *P-value < 0.05; **P-value < 0.01; ***P-value < 0.001; ****P-value < 0.0001).

To test the relevance of our findings to human cortical neurons, changes in whose activity presumably underlies the therapeutic effect of Li in bipolar disorder patients, we generated human forebrain cortical neurons from iPSC in vitro ( Sharma et al, 2020 ). We differentiated forebrain cortical neurons from neural stem cells (NSC) derived from an Indian control iPSC line, D149 ( Fig 4A ) ( Iyer et al, 2018 ). The generated NSCs expressed previously described markers characteristic of NSC such as Nestin, SOX1, SOX2, and PAX6 ( Fig 4B ) and when differentiated, expressed the neuronal marker MAP2; a proportion of cells in the culture expressed the glial marker GFAP ( Fig 4C ). When these NSCs were differentiated into cortical neurons, they exhibited spontaneous [Ca 2+ ] i elevations, referred to as transients, that increase as a function of age in vitro ( Sharma et al, 2020 ; Akhtar et al, 2022 ). We measured somatic [Ca 2+ ] i transients from such neuronal cultures at 45 d in vitro (DIV45) and quantified their frequency. We observed that the frequency of [Ca 2+ ] i transients was decreased after Li treatment (1 mM) for 10 d ( Fig 4D and E ). We also measured changes in [Ca 2+ ] i after stimulation with carbachol in DIV45 cortical neurons treated with Li. In our cultures, carbachol stimulation results in a rise in [Ca 2+ ] i that peaks before gradually decaying towards the baseline; in Li-treated cultures, the peak of this response was reduced ( Fig 4F and G ). We also performed experiments to measure Ca 2+ mobilization from internal stores; these revealed that carbachol-activated release of Ca 2+ in Li-treated neurons was reduced compared with those that were untreated ( Fig 4H–J ). By contrast, there was only a modest difference in thapsigargin-mediated rise in [Ca 2+ ] i between Li-treated and -untreated cortical neurons ( Fig S4A–C ). These observations suggest that both neuronal excitability and PLC-mediated Ca 2+ signalling is attenuated in human cortical neurons after Li treatment.

We tested the effect of Li treatment on IMPA1 −/− M1 compared with untreated IMPA1 −/− M1 cells. We analysed receptor-activated Ca 2+ influx after Li treatment; this was not altered compared with untreated IMPA1 −/− M1 cells ( Fig 3G and H ); in the same experiment, treatment of control–M1 cells with Li resulted in a big reduction in agonist-activated Ca 2+ influx. We also analyzed the two phases of receptor activated Ca 2+ influx and found that whereas release of [Ca 2+ ] i from stores was not affected by Li treatment in IMPA −/− M1 cells, the reduction of SOCE previously noted on Li treatment in control–M1 cells was still present ( Fig 3I–K ). We also found that the rate of regeneration of PIP 2 at the plasma membrane was unchanged in IMPA1 −/− M1 cells subjected to Li treatment, compared with untreated IMPA1 −/− M1 cells ( Figs 3L and S3F and G ). These observations suggest that the ability of Li to inhibit Ca 2+ influx and slow PIP 2 resynthesis after PLC activation requires an intact IMPA1.

(A) Western blot showing IMPA1 expression in IMPA1 −/− cells and IMPA1 −/− cells transduced by IMPA1 cDNA. (B, C) PLC-dependent calcium mobilization (post stimulation with 20 μM of Cch) is decreased in IMPA1 −/− cells; IMPA1 expression via lentiviral transduction of cDNA in HEK IMPA1 −/− cells rescued the decreased intracellular Ca 2+ release. Quantification: untreated HEK cells (orange), n = 155; HEK IMPA1 −/− cells (light blue), n = 143; HEK IMPA1 −/− cells + IMPA1 cDNA (dark blue), n = 162. (D, E) In zero Ca 2+ buffer, agonist-dependent calcium mobilization is decreased in HEK IMPA1 −/− cells, compared with HEK cells. Quantification: HEK cells (orange), n = 121; HEK IMPA1 −/− (blue), n = 120. (F) PIP 2 turnover post PLC stimulation in HEK cells compared with HEK IMPA1 −/− cells; IMPA1 expression via lentiviral transduction of cDNA in HEK IMPA1 −/− cells rescued the delay in PIP 2 turnover. Mean ± 95% C.I. is plotted from three experiments, each performed in replicates. Quantification: untreated HEK cells (orange), n = 51; HEK IMPA1 −/− cells (light blue), n = 50; HEK IMPA1 −/− cells + IMPA1 cDNA (dark blue), n = 44. (G, H) Cch-mediated calcium release in these IMPA1 −/− cells is not altered by lithium. Quantification: untreated HEK cells (orange), n = 126; HEK cells treated with Li (green), n = 127, HEK IMPA1 −/− cells without Li treatment (blue), n = 132; HEK IMPA1 −/− cells treated with Li (purple), n = 112. (I, J, K) In zero Ca 2+ buffer, agonist-dependent calcium mobilization is unaltered, but subsequent Store Operated Calcium Entry is decreased in lithium-treated IMPA1 −/− cells. Quantification: HEK IMPA1 −/− cells without Li treatment (blue), n = 179; HEK IMPA1 −/− cells treated with Li (purple), n = 193. (L) Lithium does not alter the rate of regeneration of PIP 2 at the plasma membrane in the IMPA1 −/− cells, as monitored by the changes in the translocation of the PH-PLCδ::GFP probe. Mean ± 95% C.I. is plotted from four experiments, each performed in replicates (HEK IMPA1 −/− cells without Li treatment—blue line, n = 50; HEK IMPA1 −/− cells treated with Li—purple line, n = 47). (E, J, K) (Statistical tests: (C, H) one-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s multiple pairwise comparison. *P-value < 0.05; **P-value < 0.01; ***P-value < 0.001; ****P-value < 0.0001 and (E, J, K) student’s unpaired t test. *P-value < 0.05; **P-value < 0.01; ***P-value < 0.001; ****P-value < 0.0001).

(A, B) The starting region of the coding sequence of IMPA1 gene is targeted by gRNAs and deleted by spCas9; (B) IMPA2 expression is not altered in these knock-out cells. IMPA1 is the predominant gene in HEK293T cells that encodes for IMPA. (C, D) Western blot showing that both the reporter lines (HEK-M1 and HEK-IMPA1 −/− M1) exhibit similar expression of the m1AchR and thereby should achieve similar PC stimulation because of same concentration of Cch. (E, F) Total phosphatidylinositol 4,5-bisphosphate and PIP levels using LCMS from whole-cell lipid extract of untreated and lithium-treated HEK IMPA1 −/− cells (n = 6 for both). (Statistical test: (E, F, G) student’s unpaired t test. *P-value < 0.05; **P-value < 0.01; ***P-value < 0.001).

IMPase, the enzyme that dephosphorylates inositol monophosphate to generate myo-inositol has been proposed as a direct target of the action of Li, inhibiting its activity ( Hallcher & Sherman, 1980 ; Saudek et al, 1996 ). There are two genes encoding IMPase in the human genome IMPA1 and IMPA2 of which IMPA1 is the predominant isoform expressed in HEK293T cells. To test the requirement of IMPA1, we generated a HEK293T cell line in which IMPA1 was deleted by CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing ( Fig S3A ); m1AchR was expressed in these cells by lentiviral transduction; these cells will be denoted as IMPA1 −/− M1. Western blot analysis of IMPA1 −/− M1 showed the complete absence of the IMPA1 protein ( Fig 3A ), IMPA2 transcript levels were not altered ( Fig S3B ) and the levels of m1AchR protein were comparable between control–M1 cells and IMPA1 −/− M1 cells ( Fig S3C and D ). We compared the response of IMPA1 −/− M1 cells with control–M1 cells. When stimulated with carbachol, IMPA1 −/− M1 cells showed a reduced Ca 2+ influx response that could be rescued by reconstitution of the cells with the IMPA1 cDNA ( Fig 3A–C ). Further analysis under conditions of zero extracellular Ca 2+ revealed that the release of Ca 2+ from intracellular stores was reduced in in IMPA1 −/− M1 cells compared with control cells ( Fig 3D and E ) with an intact IMPA1 gene. We also noted a decrease in the subsequent store operated calcium entry (SOCE) in these IMPA1 −/− cells with respect to the control–M1 cells ( Fig S3E ). Lastly, we found that after carbachol stimulation, the rate at which PIP 2 levels were restored at the plasma membrane was slower in IMPA1 −/− M1 and this could be rescued by reconstitution with a WT IMPA1 transgene ( Fig 3F ).

(A, B, C) Expression studies were done to check whether the decrease in store-operated calcium entry in the lithium-treated HEK293T cells was because of down-regulation of the genes involved in store-operated calcium entry. No significant alteration occurred in terms of the expression of ITPR, STIM, and ORAI in HEK293T cells because of lithium treatment. (D) Rate of regeneration of phosphatidylinositol 4,5-bisphosphate at the plasma membrane is shown for cells subjected to lithium treatment, compared with untreated cells. Mean ± 95% C.I. is plotted from multiple experiments, each performed in replicates (untreated cells- orange line, n = 39; cells treated with Li- green line, n = 39; cells treated with Li and grown in inositol rich media (blue), n = 32).

According to the “inositol depletion hypothesis” ( Berridge et al, 1989 ), Li can restrict the available cytoplasmic inositol pool available for phosphatidylinositol (PI) (and thence PIP 2 ) resynthesis by inhibiting IMPase—thereby, lowering down the synthesis of the pool of PIP 2 that is required for PLC activity. This cytoplasmic inositol pool can also be replenished by transport of inositol from the extracellular medium via plasma membrane inositol transporters (summarized in Balla [2013] ). This implies that if a deficit in the available pool of cytosolic inositol is responsible for the attenuated calcium signalling in Li-treated cells, this might be rescued by supplementation of the extracellular medium with inositol. The standard concentration of inositol in DMEM High Glucose (DMEM; Life Technologies) is 40 μM (7 mg/litre). We grew HEK293T cells in an inositol-rich DMEM media; inositol concentration was ca. 28 mg/litre; which is similar to the inositol concentration in the cerebrospinal fluid ( Nixon, 1955 ; Swahn, 1985 ; Shetty et al, 1996 ). For our inositol-rich DMEM, 117 μl of 100 μM of inositol (18 mg/ml) was added to 100 ml of DMEM High Glucose , supplemented with 10% FBS—this led to the final effective concentration of inositol in the media ∼155 μM (28 mg/litre). This media were referred to as the inositol-rich media and used for the inositol supplementation experiments. These cells were subjected to Li treatment and agonist induced Ca 2+ influx was quantified. As controls in this experiment, we used Li-treated control-M1 cells grown in DMEM not supplemented with inositol. As in previous experiments, we found that when cells were grown in DMEM, Li treatment resulted in a reduction of agonist-induced Ca 2+ influx ( Fig 2I and J ). However, when cells grown in inositol-supplemented DMEM were treated with Li, the Li-induced reduction in Ca 2+ influx was rescued compared with that seen in cells grown under equivalent Li treatment but in DMEM not supplemented with inositol ( Fig 2I and J ), compared with Li non-treated cells. We also observed that the decreased rate of PIP 2 resynthesis post PLC stimulation in Li-treated cells was rescued by supplementation of inositol in the medium ( Fig S2D ).

(A) Basal [Ca 2+ ] i , calculated in nM using Grynkiewicz equation, is unchanged in control–M1 cells because of lithium treatment (untreated cells—represented by orange, n = 133; cells treated with Li—represented by green line, n = 156). (B, C) PLC-dependent calcium mobilization is decreased in lithium-treated cells. For the stimulation of PLC, 20 μM of Cch was added. Quantification is done from multiple experiments, each with replicates (untreated cells [orange], n = 133; cells treated with Li [green], n = 156). (D, E, F) In zero Ca 2+ buffer, agonist-dependent calcium mobilization is reduced, and subsequent Store Operated Calcium Entry is also decreased in lithium-treated cells. Quantification: untreated cells (orange), n = 145; cells treated with Li (green), n = 146. (G, H) Intracellular store measured by Tg, is unaltered by lithium treatment; 10 μM of thapsigargin was used to deplete the intracellular stores. Quantification: untreated cells (orange), n = 114; cells treated with Li (green), n = 118. (I, J) Inositol supplementation reversed the lithium mediated decrease in intracellular Ca 2+ release. Quantification: untreated cells (orange), n = 98; cells treated with Li (green), n = 114, cells treated with Li and high inositol (blue), n = 104. All the quantification graphs are represented by box–whisker plots, where the whiskers in box plots show the minimum and maximum values with a line at the median. (J) (Statistical tests: (C, E, F) Student’s unpaired t test. *P-value < 0.05; **P-value < 0.01; ***P-value < 0.001; ****P-value < 0.0001 and (J) one-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s multiple pairwise comparisons. *P-value < 0.05; **P-value < 0.01; ***P-value < 0.001; ****P-value < 0.0001).

A key outcome of agonist-triggered, PLC-mediated PIP 2 hydrolysis is intracellular Ca 2+ signalling ( Berridge, 2009 ). Because we noted a reduction in the turnover of PIP 2 after Li treatment, we tested the impact of Li treatment on intracellular Ca 2+ levels [Ca 2+ ] i . Using the control-M1 cell line, we monitored [Ca 2+ ] i under both resting conditions and stimulation with carbachol, an agonist of m1AchR. Cells were incubated in 1 mM Li before the experiment: basal [Ca 2+ ] i were no different between treated and untreated cells ( Fig 2A ). Stimulation of untreated cells with carbachol evoked a rise in [Ca 2+ ] i which then decayed back to resting levels ( Fig 2B ). In cells treated with Li, the carbachol-induced rise in [Ca 2+ ] i was reduced compared with that seen in untreated cells ( Fig 2C ). Receptor-activated PLC-mediated Ca 2+ signalling is a biphasic process with two components, an initial release of Ca 2+ from intracellular stores followed by store-operated influx of Ca 2+ into the cell from the extracellular medium ( Prakriya & Lewis, 2015 ). We performed experiments to separately monitor each of these components. During the initial phase of the assay, carbachol stimulation was performed in the presence of zero extracellular Ca 2+ , thus selectively monitoring the release of Ca 2+ from intracellular stores ( Fig 2D and E ). After this, the extracellular solution was supplemented with Ca 2+ and the influx of Ca 2+ into the cytoplasm was monitored ( Fig 2D and F ). This analysis revealed that in Li-treated cells, both intracellular Ca 2+ release ( Fig 2E ) and the subsequent store operated Ca 2+ influx into cells ( Fig 2F ) was reduced compared with Li-untreated controls. This reduction in receptor-activated release of Ca 2+ from intracellular stores was not because of a reduction in the size of intracellular Ca 2+ stores as emptying of stores by the application of thapsigargin resulted in equivalent rises in [Ca 2+ ] i in Li-treated cells and untreated controls ( Fig 2G and H ).

In an alternative approach, we quantified total cellular PIP 2 mass using liquid chromatography coupled with tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) at three distinct time points—corresponding to the basal state, one-minute post-stimulation of PLC via carbachol addition (hydrolysis of PIP 2 ) state, and post-stimulation (recovery of PIP 2 ) state. From these experiments, the time for recovery of PIP 2 (to pre-stimulation levels) was standardized at 15 min post stimulation with carbachol ( Fig 1H ). Using these conditions, we compared the total PIP 2 mass between untreated cells and those treated with Li. We found that the mass of PIP 2 during the recovery phase was lower in Li-treated cells compared with controls ( Figs 1I and S1C ); likewise, the level of PIP in Li-treated cells was also lower during the recovery phase ( Figs 1J and S1D ). Thus, Li treatment lowers the recovery of PIP and PIP 2 levels after PLC activation. PIP refers collectively to all the isoforms of PIP: PI3P, PI4P, and PI5P. These cannot be individually distinguished by mass alone because their mass is identical. However, preexisting literature has shown that PI4P is the most abundant isoform of PIP present in cells; its level is ∼50-fold higher than that of PI5P ( Rameh et al, 1997 ). Hence, we can infer that the change in the total mass of PIP observed by LC-MS/MS is mainly reflective of the levels of PI4P.

To measure the effect of Li treatment on PIP 2 resynthesis, we incubated the reporter line with 1 mM Li; this concentration of LiCl was used in our experiments because the therapeutic range for Li medication in BD patients was 0.75–1.5 mEq/litre ( Francis et al, 2004 ). After Li treatment, we stimulated the cells with carbachol and compared the dynamics of plasma membrane PIP 2 levels with that in non-Li–treated cells. We found that in Li-treated cells, the rate with which PIP 2 levels at the plasma membrane recovered to pre-stimulation levels was significantly slower than in untreated controls ( Fig 1F and G ). These findings strongly suggest that treatment with Li results in a reduction in the rate of PIP 2 resynthesis after PLC stimulation.

(A) Nir2 down-regulation because of shRNA. (B) Rate of regeneration of PIP 2 at the plasma membrane is shown for cells transfected with Nir2 shRNA, compared with cells transfected with scrambled shRNA. Mean ± 95% C.I. is plotted from two experiments, each performed in replicates control cells (orange line, n = 18), and for cells treated with Nir2 shRNA (blue line, n = 21). (C, D) Relative abundance of the PIP 2 and PIP species shown, as detected by LC-MS (Multiple Reaction Monitoring method in the positive mode). (Statistical test: (A) student’s unpaired t test. *P-value < 0.05; **P-value < 0.01; ***P-value < 0.001).

A cell line expressing both m1AchR and PH-PLCδ::GFP can therefore be used to stimulate PLC and monitor the turnover of PIP 2 at the plasma membrane. We generated stable HEK293T cell lines expressing m1AchR (control-M1) and PH-PLCδ::GFP was transiently expressed in those cells ( Fig 1B ); when stimulated with the m1AchR agonist carbamoylcholine (carbachol: Cch), the levels of PH-PLCδ::GFP at the plasma membrane drop after which they gradually recover back towards pre-stimulation levels ( Fig 1C ). The changes in plasma membrane PIP 2 was quantified as the ratio of fluorescence intensity of the PH-PLCδ::GFP probe at the plasma membrane to its fluorescence intensity in the underlying cytosol in the same part of the cell. As a positive control for our assay to monitor PIP 2 regeneration after PLC activation, we used shRNA to deplete Nir2; Nir2 (PITPNM1/RdgBαI) encodes for a phosphatidylinositol transfer protein required for the resynthesis of PIP 2 after PLC stimulation ( Kim et al, 2013 , 2016 ; Chang & Liou, 2015 ). Under our experimental conditions, we found that depletion of Nir2 in our HEK293T reporter line ( Fig S1A ) resulted in a decreased rate in the recovery of plasma membrane PIP 2 levels after stimulation with carbachol ( Figs 1D and E and S1B ).

To study the turnover of PIP 2 after receptor-activated PLC turnover, we created a cell line which heterologously expressed two components. To stimulate high levels of PLC activity, we expressed the human muscarinic acetylcholine receptor (m1AchR) encoded by the gene CHRM1; previous studies have shown that activation of heterologously expressed m1AchR results in high rates of PIP 2 hydrolysis leading to IP 3 production ( Parker et al, 1991 ; Raghu et al, 1997 ). To monitor the levels of PIP 2 at the plasma membrane, we expressed the PH domain of PLC-δ fused to GFP (PH-PLCδ::GFP). This probe binds to PIP 2 and in imaging experiments; its relative distribution between the plasma membrane and the cytosol has been used by us and others to monitor plasma membrane PIP 2 levels ( Várnai & Balla, 1998 ; Chakrabarti et al, 2015 ). The PH-PLCδ-GFP probe is a sensitive reporter for PIP 2 but it also binds to IP 3 ; there is another probe –Tubby c-terminal domain that is also employed as a sensor for PIP 2 . However, the Tubby c-terminal domain has exhibited lower sensitivity to report on changes of PIP 2 during PLC activation, although being more specific in its affinity towards PIP 2 ( Szentpetery et al, 2009 ). Furthermore, a very recent study has noted that in contrast to PH-PLCδ-GFP probe, the Tubby domain binds selectively to certain domains of the plasma membrane at membrane contact sites making it not an optimal detector of PIP 2 levels across the plasma membrane ( Thallmair et al, 2023 ). Due to these reasons, we preferred to use the PH-PLCδ-GFP probe as the sensor for PIP 2 .

Discussion

Although Li is a monovalent ion with a remarkable therapeutic effect in the management of BPAD, there has been a lack of clear understanding on the mechanisms of action of Li in brain cells. Although many molecular targets of Li have been described in the literature, their role in mediating the action of Li in human brain cells has not been directly tested.

One of the earliest cellular effects described for Li was its ability to slow phosphoinositide turnover in neural cells (Berridge et al, 1982) and it has been proposed that the consequent slowing of neurotransmitter activated neuronal excitability may underlie the effectiveness of the compound in managing BPAD. Because Li inhibits the enzyme IMPA1, one long-standing proposal is that the application of Li to cells disrupts the receptor-activated PIP 2 cycle and its downstream effect on [Ca2+] i signalling leading to reduced neuronal excitability. However, there has not been a direct test of the model that the ability of Li to modulate inositol turnover and [Ca2+] i signalling in vivo requires the IMPA1 gene product. In this study, we found that the application of Li to human cells reduced [Ca2+] i signalling after PLC activation. We find that this is underpinned by a reduction in the release of Ca2+ from intracellular stores. During PLC activation, the principal mechanism by which Ca2+ is released is via the IP 3 receptor; however, we found that neither the transcript levels for this gene (Fig S2C) nor the size of stores itself was altered by Li treatment (Fig 2G and H). We also found that Li treatment did not alter the transcript levels of STIM and ORAI (Fig S2A and B). Thus, it seems most likely that Li treatment affects IP 3 receptor mediated Ca2+ release by altering IP 3 production during receptor-mediated PLC stimulation, a process that requires adequate levels of the substrate for PLC, PIP 2 . Our finding that Li treatment slows synthesis of PIP 2 , the substrate from which PLC produces IP 3 , likely provides an explanation for the reduced intracellular Ca2+ release phenotype seen in Li-treated cells after PLC stimulation.

Repeated cycles of GPCR-linked PLC signalling depend on a continuous supply of PIP 2 at the plasma membrane, whose synthesis in turn depends on the availability of inositol. Inositol levels in cells can be maintained by three avenues: (i) via the recycling through the stepwise dephosphorylation of IP 3 , (ii) de novo synthesis from glucose 6-phosphate, and (iii) transport of inositol from the extracellular medium across the plasma membrane. Through its inhibition of IMPA1, Li can impact the supply of inositol via IP 3 dephosphorylation and de novo synthesis. However, the supply of inositol from the extracellular medium by sodium-dependent myo-inositol co-transporter and/or HMIT (proton-dependent myo-inositol co-transporter) is not likely to be impacted by Li treatment. We found that supplementation of the extracellular medium with enhanced levels of inositol could rescue the impact of Li application on PIP 2 resynthesis and [Ca2+] i signalling. This finding implies that a reduced supply of inositol is key to the impact of Li on PIP 2 synthesis. PIP 2 levels are not affected under resting conditions in Li-treated cells, presumably because the low levels of inositol in the culture medium are sufficient to bypass the restriction in inositol supply from IP 3 dephosphorylation or glucose 6 phosphate to support PI and PIP 2 syntheses. However, during the intense PLC activity after receptor activation by agonists, the levels of inositol in the extracellular medium are insufficient to support inositol resynthesis leading to PIP 2 depletion. Our finding that inositol supplementation in the extracellular medium can rescue the reduced rate of PIP 2 resynthesis in Li-treated cells (Fig S2D) and the decreased PLC mediated Ca2+ release phenotype (Fig 2I and J) supports this model.

If Li exerts its effects in neurons via inhibition of IMPA1, a prediction is that cells lacking IMPA1 might be unresponsive to Li. We generated a cell line in which IMPA1 was deleted and found that in the absence of IMPA1, Li was unable to exert its effects on both [Ca2+] i signalling and PIP 2 resynthesis during receptor-activated PLC signalling. These findings imply that an intact IMPA1 is required for the action of Li on these processes. Consistent with this idea, we noted that receptor-activated [Ca2+] i signalling (Fig 3D and E) and the rate of PIP 2 resynthesis (Fig 3F) after PLC activation was reduced in IMPA1−/− cells without Li treatment. Therefore, this study provides compelling evidence for the link between the inhibition of IMPA1 by Li leading to reduced PIP 2 synthesis and thence to reduced neurotransmitter-activated, PLC-mediated Ca2+ signalling. Although we generated IMPA1−/− NSC, we were unable to differentiate these into cortical neurons as NSC of this genotype undergo cell death soon after the initiation of differentiation. This finding is consistent with a previous report that stem cell lines from a human patient with an IMPA1 mutation could not be differentiated into cortical neurons (Figueiredo et al, 2021).

How does IMPA1 regulate PIP 2 synthesis and [Ca2+] i signalling? IMPA1 dephosphorylates inositol 1-phosphate to generate inositol. Hence, biological effects resulting from Li inhibition of IMPA1 could arise either from an accumulation of the substrate, inositol 1-phosphate or a deficiency of the product, inositol. Indeed, Li treatment in rodent models has shown both an elevation of inositol 1-phosphate levels and a modest reduction in inositol levels (Sherman et al, 1981; Sade et al, 2016). In our analysis, we found that the lowered [Ca2+] i influx after receptor activation in human cells could be rescued by supplementation of the extracellular medium with inositol. This observation implies that the [Ca2+] i signalling defect arising from Li inhibition of IMPA1 is likely to be a consequence of inositol depletion rather than an accumulation of the substrate inositol 1-phosphate. During the PLC-activated PIP 2 cycle, inositol generated by the action of IMPA1 is condensed with cytidine diphosphate DAG to form phosphatidylinositol (Lykidis et al, 1997), which is then sequentially phosphorylated to generate PIP 2 . In this study, we found that after PLC activation, the resynthesis of PIP 2 was also slowed by treatment of WT cells with Li. This observation is consistent with our finding that PIP 2 resynthesis and [Ca2+] i signalling were both reduced in IMPA1−/− cells. Together, our data provide compelling evidence that Li treatment results in inhibition of IMPA1, a depletion of the inositol pool required for PIP 2 resynthesis during PLC signalling and hence reduced activity of neurons during neurotransmitter-activated synaptic transmission.

An alternative and widely discussed molecular target of Li is GSK-3β. However, in this study, we found that in the hiPSC-derived cortical neuron cultures, inhibition of GSK-3β did not phenocopy the physiological effects of Li treatment on neuronal excitability and PLC signalling. Furthermore, RNA seq analysis revealed minimal overlap in the transcriptome changes induced by Li treatment and GSK-3β inhibition. Thus, it seems, in the hiPSC model system, Li is unlikely to influence neuronal excitability via GSK-3β inhibition.

When Li is used to treat BPAD in human patients, presumably, it acts by reducing the excitability of neurons in the cerebral cortex. In this study, we tested the effect of Li treatment on the physiology of human forebrain cortical neuronal cultures differentiated from iPSC. Consistent with previous reports (Mertens et al, 2015), we found that treatment of human forebrain cortical neurons with therapeutically relevant concentrations of Li reduced the frequency of [Ca2+] i transients that are underpinned by VGCC activity (Sharma et al, 2020). Because acute application of Li does not affect [Ca2+] i transients (Fig S4D and E), it seems unlikely that Li affects neuronal excitability by directly inhibiting the VGCC. However, VGCC-mediated [Ca2+] i transients are activated by neuronal action potentials, which themselves are triggered after activation of postsynaptic G-protein-coupled receptors that bind neurotransmitters. Several of these receptors (mGluR1, mGluR5, mAchR, and 5HT-2A) when bound to their respective neurotransmitter ligand, use PLC activation as part of their signalling mechanism. Thus, Li could influence neuronal excitability by modulating signalling through such PLC-linked receptors. In support of this hypothesis, in this study, we found that in human forebrain cortical neurons, in addition to reducing [Ca2+] i transients, Li application diminished the elevations of [Ca2+] i triggered by application of the mAchR ligand carbachol (Fig 4F–I). Thus, a key mechanism by which Li modulates neuronal excitability may be through down-regulation of neurotransmitter signalling of PLC-linked GPCRs.

Given the extended timeframe over which Li exerts its therapeutic effect, it has been proposed that in addition to directly impacting cellular biochemistry, transcriptional mechanisms may play a role in its biological effects. SOCE that occurs downstream of receptor-activated PLC signalling has been shown to regulate transcription in neurons (reviewed in Mitra and Hasan [2022]). Our transcriptomic analysis of human forebrain cortical neurons revealed that Li treatment on a clinically relevant time and concentration range results in a large transcriptional response. Likewise, a comparison of Li-induced differential gene expression (this study) to that elicited by genetic inhibition of SOCE (Gopurappilly et al, 2018; Dhanya & Hasan, 2021) also revealed only a modest overlap of genes that were differentially regulated (Fig S4F and G). Therefore, it is likely that Li exerts transcriptional changes in neurons independent of its effects on SOCE.