Another lawyer is disbarred in Grenada

Raphael Baptiste – is no longer permitted to practice law on the island

One year after female attorney-at-law Brenda Wardally-Beaumont was disbarred from practicing law in Grenada, another of her colleagues has found himself in a similar situation.

Two sitting high court judges took the decision this morning to move the Supreme Court Registry to strike out the name of Raphael Baptiste from the Roll of Attorneys-at-law “with immediate effect.”

Baptiste’s case was referred to a Panel of High Court Judges by the Grenada General Legal Council headed by former high court judge, Rosalyn Wilkinson and included current Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Claudette Joseph.

A brief notice from the Supreme Court Registry said:-

The council ruled in April that the attorney, a former Deputy Registrar of the Supreme Court, is guilty of “serious professional misconduct” in a land sale amounting to $28, 500.00.

The attorney who purported to act for both parties collected the money from the intended purchasers of the land and failed to provide them with a Conveyance document for the land.

Baptiste also failed to show up at the hearing of his case before the Wilkinson-led judicial body.

It was also the second time that a case concerning alleged wrongdoing involving Baptiste had been filed before the Legal Council.

As a public service, THE NEW TODAY reproduces in full the case brought against Baptiste before the local body that moved to have serious disciplinary action taken against him by the high court judges.