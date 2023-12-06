BioSig Issues Letter to Shareholders Detailing Technology Innovations and Strategic Focus for 2024

Westport, CT, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company delivering unprecedented accuracy and precision to intracardiac signal visualization, today issued its 2023 letter to shareholders to recap recent achievements and offer insights about the year ahead.

In the letter, Kenneth Londoner, Chairman & CEO of BioSig, states “BioSig’s capacity for innovation is stronger than ever, and to our knowledge, our opportunities for sustainable growth are achievable…. We expect to deliver significant progress in the year ahead.”

Topics discussed in the letter include:

The latest PURE EP™ software features and functionality that, to our knowledge, no other intracardiac signaling technology provides.

Data demonstrating BioSig’s capacity to drive clinical excellence.

Research and development for an artificial intelligence (AI) medical device platform.

Robust intellectual property and manufacturing upgrade.

Fundraising and capital allocation.

Vision for the future and commitment to shareholders.

To read the letter in its entirety, please visit ir.biosig.com/presentations.

About BioSig Technologies, Inc.



BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company focused on deciphering the body’s electrical signals, starting with heart rhythms. By leveraging a first of its kind combination of hardware and software, we deliver unprecedented cardiac signal clarity, ending the reliance on ‘mixed signals’ and ‘reading between the lines.’ Our platform technology is addressing some of healthcare’s biggest challenges—saving time, saving costs, and saving lives.

The Company’s product, the PURE EP™ Platform, an FDA 510(k) cleared non-invasive class II device, provides superior, real-time signal visualization allowing physicians to perform highly targeted cardiac ablation procedures with increased procedural efficiency and efficacy.



Forward-looking Statements

