JAMining Launches New Cloud Mining Contracts for Trending Altcoins Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA)

LONDON, May 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAMining , a regulated cloud mining platform, today announced the launch of new mining contracts for two of the fastest-growing altcoins—Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA). This strategic expansion responds to increasing investor interest in diversified digital asset exposure and highlights JAMining’s commitment to delivering innovative, accessible crypto mining solutions.

With no hardware required, JAMining’s platform offers a simple and secure way for both novice and experienced investors to mine leading cryptocurrencies profitably from the cloud. The addition of Solana and Cardano contracts complements existing options, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dogecoin, giving users broader access to some of the market’s most talked-about coins.

“These new offerings respond directly to what our users have been requesting,” said a JAMining spokesperson. “Solana and Cardano are two of the most talked-about altcoins in 2025, and we're excited to provide secure, flexible mining options that allow users to tap into their growth potential without the complexity of managing hardware.”

Key Features of JAMining’s New Contracts:

Zero Hardware Required – Fully cloud-based mining with no technical setup or maintenance.



– Fully cloud-based mining with no technical setup or maintenance. Regulated Platform – JAMining operates under the oversight of the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), ensuring transparency and compliance.



– JAMining operates under the oversight of the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), ensuring transparency and compliance. Daily Payouts – Investors receive profits distributed daily, accessible through real-time dashboards.



– Investors receive profits distributed daily, accessible through real-time dashboards. Flexible Plans – Multiple contract durations and reinvestment options tailored to user preferences.



– Multiple contract durations and reinvestment options tailored to user preferences. New User Bonus – First-time users may qualify for a $100 mining credit to jumpstart earnings.





Leveraging military-grade encryption, cold storage protocols, and transparent pricing, JAMining continues to set a trusted standard in the fast-evolving cloud mining space. The platform’s commitment to security and regulatory compliance positions it as a leader among cloud mining services worldwide.

Example Profit Table from JAMining Cloud Mining Contracts

To illustrate potential returns, the table below outlines estimated daily profit outcomes across various contract types. These figures are based on internal models and historical averages. Actual results may vary depending on market performance.





JAMining Estimated Daily Profit

An Accessible Path to Passive Income

JAMining has positioned itself as a user-friendly gateway to digital wealth creation. Getting started is simple:

Create an Account – Register on JAMining’s official website with no setup fees.

Fund Your Wallet – Deposit supported cryptocurrencies with ease

Select a Contract – Choose from mining options now including Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA)

Start Earning – Receive daily profits with options to reinvest or withdraw





For investors seeking exposure to mining returns without the hassle of hardware, maintenance, or operational risk, JAMining offers a compelling solution. In today’s digital economy, where automation and transparency are valued, platforms like JAMining are helping shape the future of crypto investing.

About JAMining

JAMining is a regulated cloud mining platform offering secure and flexible contracts for top cryptocurrencies. Backed by FCA oversight, JAMining helps users earn passive income without the need for mining hardware or technical setup.

