First Space Force CTIO Maj Gen Kim Crider Joins Proteus Space Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proteus Space, a Los Angeles-based rapid automated satellite designer and hardware in the loop manufacturer, announced former U.S. Space Force (USSF) Chief Technical Innovation Officer (CTIO) Major General Kim Crider, USAF Ret., has joined their illustrious Board of Advisors.

Maj. Gen. Crider joins The Honorable James “Hondo” Geurts, Air Force trailblazer Lt. Gen. VeraLinn “Dash” Jamieson, Dr. Tom Cooley, former AFRL Chief Scientist of the Space Vehicles Directorate, Prof. Stephen Robinson, a 4x Astronaut, and other notable members of the Proteus Board of Advisors.

Proteus Space is building momentum after closing its $4.2 million Seed round this summer, led by Moonshots Capital, with participation from Lavrock Ventures, The Veteran Fund, Mana Ventures, AIN Ventures, Capital Factory, and Industrious Ventures.

In her Advisory role, Maj. Gen. Crider will provide strategic guidance to Proteus Space on their mission to provide comprehensive, end-to-end automated satellite design solutions and related cradle-to-grave, high-fidelity digital modeling solutions to the US Space Force and other national security space customers.

“We’re honored to welcome Major General Crider to our Board of Advisors,” said Proteus CEO and cofounder David Kervin. “Her decades of technical, mission, and end-user experience that led to her being chosen as the first CTIO of the US Space Force will be invaluable to Proteus as we continue to develop and scale our fully automated satellite digital engineering solutions.”

Proteus is building an end-to-end, fully automated, human-on-the-loop, AI-enabled system to design payload-tailored satellites in just 30 days. This is a remarkable 18x improvement over the industry standard, all with less risk than a standardized satellite bus. Earlier this year, Proteus opened its first automated satellite design and hardware in the loop assembly facility in downtown Los Angeles. This end-to-end in-house capability ensures Proteus can cater to a wide range of satellite design/build needs for commercial and government customers, all under one roof.

Maj. Gen. Crider brings more than 35 years of experience in software and advanced technology evolution and implementation to Proteus Space. As USSF CTIO, she oversaw a $2.5 billion Space Science and Technology portfolio and directed a $750 million digital services portfolio to advance the $15 billion global military space enterprise for 16,000 personnel. She was responsible for developing strategy and policy to advance Science and Technology and Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation; employing cutting-edge technologies to digitally transform the USSF; assuring USSF information technology needs were met; effectively managing USSF data; and conducting analysis supporting all USSF staff elements.

“I’m excited and delighted to join Proteus Space and its distinguished Board of Advisors and mission-focused team to help the company achieve its full potential,” Crider said. “Proteus is at the forefront of automating digital engineering to speed payloads to orbit. Their team is strong and has a clear vision for the future. I believe Proteus Space is well-positioned to become a leader in the automated satellite digital engineering & satellite digital modeling industry.”

Founded in 2021, Proteus Space is a Los Angeles-based automated satellite design and hardware-in-the-loop satellite manufacturing company. With a focus on automating satellite design through cutting-edge software and advanced digitally twinned manufacturing techniques, Proteus is laser-focused on speeding payloads to orbit.