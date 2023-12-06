SKNNCL appoints new General Manager

(Press release) The St. Kitts & Nevis National Co-operative League Limited, serving as the overarching entity for the Credit Union Movement in the Federation, is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Ivor Keithley Phillip as the Manager of the League, effective from December 1st, 2023.

In his role as Manager, Mr. Ivor Keithley Phillip will assume responsibility for overseeing the League’s day-to-day operations. He will spearhead initiatives aimed at advancing the interests of the Credit Union Movement in the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis through educational programs, advocacy, training, and the introduction of product offerings. These endeavors ultimately seek to serve all stakeholders and enhance the experiences of credit union members.

Mr. Ivor Phillip brings with him a wealth of managerial expertise, holding a Master of Business Administration from the University of the West Indies, where he previously served as a Course Coordinator of Management Studies at the Open Campus, showcasing his dedication to academic leadership. His educational background further includes a BSc in Economics and Accounting (Hons) also from the University of the West Indies and a Master of Arts in Apologetics from Luther Rice University and Seminary. Moreover, his professional certifications as a trader with the East Caribbean Securities Exchange and in ISO 20700:2017 further illustrate his commitment to continuous professional development.

With over 25 years of senior management and leadership experience across both public and private sectors, Mr. Phillip has held significant positions, including the first national of St. Kitts and Nevis to serve as General Manager at the St. Kitts Bottling Company Ltd., General Manager of the Solid Waste Management Corporation and Chief Executive Officer of the Saint Christopher Air and Sea Port Authority.

Mr. Phillip has contributed significantly to various boards, which include the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, where he chaired the Manufacturer’s Division, Director of the St Kitts Electricity Company and Director and Vice President of the St Kitts Co-operative Credit Union.

Expressing satisfaction with Mr. Phillip’s appointment, Mr. R. A. Peter Jenkins, President of the St. Kitts & Nevis National Co-operative League Limited, foresees Mr. Phillip’s presence as instrumental not only in the League’s growth but also in advancing credit unionism holistically. Mr. Jenkins welcomes Mr. Phillip and reinforces their joint commitment to fostering the expansion of the League’s four (4) credit union affiliates within the Federation: The Nevis Co-operative Credit Union, the St. Kitts Co-operative Credit Union, the Police Co-operative Credit Union, and the First Federal Co-operative Credit Union.