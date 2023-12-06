EMA and EORTC multi-stakeholder workshop on soft tissue and bone sarcoma, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 12 January 2024
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Organisation of Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) are organising a multi-stakeholder workshop on soft tissue and bone sarcoma. It specifically addresses how we can develop new treatments in ultra-rare sarcomas, as a model for ultra-rare tumours.
This workshop brings together academia, learned societies, patients, non-profit organisations, and medicines regulators to explore clinical and scientific aspects related to the development of medicines for ultra-rare cancers. The focus of the workshop is on methodological aspects of clinical studies (such as the use of master protocols), repurposing medicines, and the use of retrospective and real-world data, and prospective registries for further data collection.
The aims of the workshop are to:
- discuss points to consider for developing rare cancer medicines using ultra-rare soft tissue and bone sarcomas as examples;
- facilitate interactions among relevant stakeholders aiming at international collaboration;
- establish a framework for regular meetings between the adult sarcoma community and EMA.