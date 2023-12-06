Mullen Files Landmark Federal Spoofing Lawsuit to Combat Artificially Deflated Stock Prices

Christian Attar Law Firm in partnership with Warshaw Burstein, LLP, in association with forensic investigators, have concluded the magnitude of the spoofing is unprecedented, resulting in over 5 billion shares being issued at artificially deflated prices since Company’s Nasdaq debut in November 2021

BREA, Calif., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacture, today announces the Company has filed a complaint in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleging that UBS Securities, LLC, IMC Financial Markets and Clear Street Markets, LLC (the “Defendants”) engaged in a market manipulation scheme that violated Section 10(b) and Rule 10b-5(a) and (c) and Section 9(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This lawsuit alleges that between Nov. 9, 2021, and Nov. 9, 2023, the Defendants and/or their customers used spoofing to manipulate the market price of Mullen shares.

FINRA has characterized spoofing as an insidious form of market manipulation that undermines the transparency and integrity of the markets by distorting the true nature of supply and demand. Spoofing involves the submission and cancellation of non-bona fide buy and sell orders that have no legitimate economic purpose and are not intended to be executed. The actual purpose of these orders is to trick shareholders into placing their own orders at a time, price and quantity that they otherwise would not have.

What is spoofing:

Placing fake baiting orders to sell

The sole purpose of placing the order was to deceive and mislead other market participants into thinking the stock price is naturally declining

Once the stock declines, the spoofer places an order to purchase at a lower price and then cancels the fake baiting orders to sell

“In the 21 years our team has been prosecuting market manipulation cases against Wall Street, I believe this could be one of the largest and strongest spoofing and market manipulation cases we have handled. After working with our consulting and investigative experts, I believe the damage model could be in the billions of dollars,” said Wes Christian of Christian Attar Group.

Alan Pollack, a partner in Warshaw Burstein and co-lead counsel in this case, believes that, “This is an important lawsuit for our client for several reasons including, the enormous magnitude of the spoofing activities of the Defendants; the devastating adverse impact the Defendants’ manipulative conduct has had on the price of Mullen’s shares and the commitment of Mullen’s management to protect the value of shareholder equity in the Company.”

To learn more, follow Mullen’s recently filed 8-K here .

About Christian Attar

Christian Attar engages in all types of civil litigation, including shareholder and partnership disputes, and stock fraud. The Group operates domestically and internationally, with its corporate headquarters based in Houston, Texas.

To learn more about Christian Attar, visit ChristianAttarLaw.com .

About Warshaw Burstein, LLP

With roots dating back to 1927, Warshaw Burstein, LLP is a full-service law firm with offices in New York City that has distinguished itself through superior and cost-effective legal services, and personalized client care and attention.

To learn more about Warshaw Burstein, visit www.WBNY.com .

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen’s EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of Electric Last Mile Solutions’ (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as “continue,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “plans,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the benefits to the Company and outcome of the recently filed spoofing case. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

