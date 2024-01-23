Recent Study Reveals Ion Gel ZCM-25® Exhibits High Bioavailability and Effective Oxidative Stress Reduction
The Ion Gel ZCM-25® solution will transform how medical professionals approach infection prevention by proactively mitigating the risk of HAIs.PUERTO VALLARTA, JALISCO, MEXICO, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ion Gel ZCM-25®, a semisolid topical drug recently approved for market release, can help protect against infection and increase wound healing. Designed for use in medical settings, such as hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes, it aims to reduce the risk of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs).
Previously, studies demonstrated its efficacy kill rates of 99.9% in 10 minutes from SARS-COV-2, 100% in 30 seconds of Gram -/+ bacteria and MRSA, and 99.95% in 30 seconds of A. Brasiliensis strain, and ~50% in 24 hours of pathogenic biofilm.
Over 35 antimicrobial studies have shown high levels of efficacy on a broad spectrum of pathogens, particularly the top 12 hospital-acquired infections. Furthermore, studies have demonstrated that Ion Gel ZCM-25® can reduce biofilm by 50% in 24 hours.
The recent animal study completed in November of 2023 by Dr. José Trinidad Pérez Urizar, Ph.D. a professor in the Biomedical Sciences Department of the University of San Luis Potosí, the preclinical study's objective was to characterize the systemic bioavailability of the metal ions - Magnesium (Mg+2), Zinc (Zn+2), and Copper (Cu+2) contained in the active ingredient ION-ZCM1 (solution) and Ion Gel ZCM-25®. Injectable and topical protocols were administered in single and multiple doses in experimental models, using 160 mice and ten rabbits.
The results obtained in rabbits after topical application of Ion Gel ZCM-25® indicate a high bioavailability of the Magnesium (Mg+2), Zinc (Zn+2), and Copper (Cu+2) cations in the blood, showing a systemic absorption in the first hour of application.
Additionally, the pharmacokinetic profile of this study indicated that there is no accumulation of the metal ions. It is relevant data regarding cellular toxicity, establishing a safe pharmacokinetic profile over the study period.
The results obtained on the topical application of Ion Gel ZCM-25® as its antioxidant capacity (FRAP) after a single dose (401,793) and double doses (414,816) in terms of the antioxidant index were lower than the control (386,496), confirming its high reducing capacity by electron transfer in the first hours of application.
The topical application of Ion Gel ZCM-25® showed significantly reduced Oxidative Stress levels. The results were observed in the measurement of oxidative stress using the biomarker Malondialdehyde with the following values: Control 8.331uM after a single dose was reduced to 3.419 uM and after double dose 2.478uM, observing a reduction of oxidative stress in both cases below 50% on the first day of application.
These findings suggest that the Zn+2 / Cu+2 ions in ION-ZCM1 actively contribute to synthesizing crucial enzymes in the antioxidant response, specifically Superoxide Dismutase, related to reducing oxidative stress. Additional action modes correlate to the hydrogen cations within the ligand-coordinated complex that bond with radical oxygen anions, causing a Reduction of Oxidative Stress.
Recent research has unveiled the remarkable benefits of Ion Gel ZCM-25®, showcasing its superior bioavailability and efficacy in reducing oxidative stress, reducing HAIs, and increasing wound healing. This groundbreaking discovery could be the key to unlocking a new era in health and wellness.
