Ion Gel ZCM-25® Shows Significant Antiviral Efficacy Against Dengue Virus
PUERTO VALLARTA, JALISCO, MEXICO, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ion Biotechnology México, S.A. de C.V. is pleased to announce the latest test results of Ion Gel ZCM-25®, a topical antimicrobial gel, in combating the Dengue Virus Type 2 strain (ATCC VR-1584). This study, conducted following the Mexican Standard NMX-BB-040-SCFI-1999 for germicidal product evaluation, highlights the product's significant antiviral efficacy.
The quantitative assay involved applying a specified inoculum concentration of Dengue Virus Type 2 to 100 grams of Ion Gel ZCM-25®. The antiviral efficacy was measured by calculating the percentage reduction in viral load, expressed in Colony Forming Units per milliliter (CFU/mL), at two key time intervals: 10 minutes and 24 hours post-application.
Key Findings:
Rapid Action: Ion Gel ZCM-25® achieved a 99.999% reduction in Dengue Virus Type 2 load within the first 10 minutes of application.
Sustained Efficacy: This substantial reduction in viral load was maintained throughout the 24-hour study period.
These results demonstrate the potent and sustained antiviral properties of Ion Gel ZCM-25®, making it a promising topical agent for managing infections caused by Dengue Virus Type 2. The study underscores the product's ability to provide rapid and long-lasting protection, a critical factor in the fight against viral infections.
High Bioavailability Confirmed by Recent Study:
A preclinical study completed in November 2023 by Dr. José Trinidad Pérez Urizar, Ph.D., a professor in the Biomedical Sciences Department of the University of San Luis Potosí, highlighted the high bioavailability of Ion Gel ZCM-25®. The study, conducted on rabbits, showed that after topical application, the Magnesium (Mg+2), Zinc (Zn+2), and Copper (Cu+2) cations present in Ion Gel ZCM-25® exhibited significant systemic absorption within the first hour.
Extensive Research Validates Antimicrobial Efficacy:
Thirty-six comprehensive antimicrobial studies back Ion Gel ZCM-25® and explore its various action modes. These studies confirm the gel’s broad-spectrum efficacy against different pathogens, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi. The research demonstrates multiple mechanisms by which Ion Gel ZCM-25® combats infections, such as disrupting microbial cell membranes, inhibiting biofilm formation, and reducing oxidative stress. This extensive evidence highlights Ion Gel ZCM-25® as a versatile and potent antimicrobial agent suitable for diverse clinical applications.
Demonstrated Antiviral Activity Against SARS-CoV-2:
In addition to its efficacy against Dengue Virus Type 2, Ion Gel ZCM-25® has shown remarkable antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2 (Equine Viral Arteritis) in a study by M. en C. Israel Velázquez Martínez in 2020 at the Laboratory of Immunological Specialties, Ion Gel ZCM-25® was proven to eliminate more than 99.9999% of SARS-CoV-2 viral particles after 10 minutes of contact. This finding supports the gel's potent virucidal properties, making it an effective tool in the fight against COVID-19 and related viral threats.
About Ion Gel ZCM-25®:
Ion Gel ZCM-25® is a 25% concentration of ION-ZCM1 in a topical semi-solid form, designed to prevent infections and promote wound healing. The product leverages IBAL Technology (Ion Biotechnology Aqueous Ligands), featuring a unique coordination complex of ligands in a redox solution of hexaaqua ions containing zinc, copper, magnesium, sulfur, and hydrogen. Its broad-spectrum antimicrobial properties are effective against viruses, bacteria, and fungi, making it a versatile tool in infection control.
About Ion Biotechnology México, S.A. de C.V.
Ion Biotechnology México, S.A. de C.V. is committed to advancing healthcare through innovative biotechnology solutions. Our mission is to develop and provide high-quality medical products that enhance patient outcomes and improve overall health standards. Ion Gel ZCM-25® represents a significant advancement in topical antimicrobial therapy, offering a safe and effective option for preventing and managing infections.
For more information about Ion Gel ZCM-25® and our latest research findings, please visit our website at https://zcm25.com/
Alina Colunga
The quantitative assay involved applying a specified inoculum concentration of Dengue Virus Type 2 to 100 grams of Ion Gel ZCM-25®. The antiviral efficacy was measured by calculating the percentage reduction in viral load, expressed in Colony Forming Units per milliliter (CFU/mL), at two key time intervals: 10 minutes and 24 hours post-application.
Key Findings:
Rapid Action: Ion Gel ZCM-25® achieved a 99.999% reduction in Dengue Virus Type 2 load within the first 10 minutes of application.
Sustained Efficacy: This substantial reduction in viral load was maintained throughout the 24-hour study period.
These results demonstrate the potent and sustained antiviral properties of Ion Gel ZCM-25®, making it a promising topical agent for managing infections caused by Dengue Virus Type 2. The study underscores the product's ability to provide rapid and long-lasting protection, a critical factor in the fight against viral infections.
High Bioavailability Confirmed by Recent Study:
A preclinical study completed in November 2023 by Dr. José Trinidad Pérez Urizar, Ph.D., a professor in the Biomedical Sciences Department of the University of San Luis Potosí, highlighted the high bioavailability of Ion Gel ZCM-25®. The study, conducted on rabbits, showed that after topical application, the Magnesium (Mg+2), Zinc (Zn+2), and Copper (Cu+2) cations present in Ion Gel ZCM-25® exhibited significant systemic absorption within the first hour.
Extensive Research Validates Antimicrobial Efficacy:
Thirty-six comprehensive antimicrobial studies back Ion Gel ZCM-25® and explore its various action modes. These studies confirm the gel’s broad-spectrum efficacy against different pathogens, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi. The research demonstrates multiple mechanisms by which Ion Gel ZCM-25® combats infections, such as disrupting microbial cell membranes, inhibiting biofilm formation, and reducing oxidative stress. This extensive evidence highlights Ion Gel ZCM-25® as a versatile and potent antimicrobial agent suitable for diverse clinical applications.
Demonstrated Antiviral Activity Against SARS-CoV-2:
In addition to its efficacy against Dengue Virus Type 2, Ion Gel ZCM-25® has shown remarkable antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2 (Equine Viral Arteritis) in a study by M. en C. Israel Velázquez Martínez in 2020 at the Laboratory of Immunological Specialties, Ion Gel ZCM-25® was proven to eliminate more than 99.9999% of SARS-CoV-2 viral particles after 10 minutes of contact. This finding supports the gel's potent virucidal properties, making it an effective tool in the fight against COVID-19 and related viral threats.
About Ion Gel ZCM-25®:
Ion Gel ZCM-25® is a 25% concentration of ION-ZCM1 in a topical semi-solid form, designed to prevent infections and promote wound healing. The product leverages IBAL Technology (Ion Biotechnology Aqueous Ligands), featuring a unique coordination complex of ligands in a redox solution of hexaaqua ions containing zinc, copper, magnesium, sulfur, and hydrogen. Its broad-spectrum antimicrobial properties are effective against viruses, bacteria, and fungi, making it a versatile tool in infection control.
About Ion Biotechnology México, S.A. de C.V.
Ion Biotechnology México, S.A. de C.V. is committed to advancing healthcare through innovative biotechnology solutions. Our mission is to develop and provide high-quality medical products that enhance patient outcomes and improve overall health standards. Ion Gel ZCM-25® represents a significant advancement in topical antimicrobial therapy, offering a safe and effective option for preventing and managing infections.
For more information about Ion Gel ZCM-25® and our latest research findings, please visit our website at https://zcm25.com/
Alina Colunga
Ion Biotechnology México, S.A. de C.V.
+1 866-333-7689
email us here