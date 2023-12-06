Tele911 Expands Reach, Adding Over 1 Million Lives, While Helping the Helpers within the 911 System
Adding over 1 million lives in coverage Tele911 continues to help Fire & EMS agencies with the overwhelming EMS challenges they face.
Our mission has always been to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities.”PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tele911, a leader in ER Diversion, proudly announces a significant milestone as it extends its impact to encompass an additional one million lives. This expansion marks a pivotal moment in the company's commitment to enhancing the well-being of individuals and communities.
— Dr. Ramon Lizardo, CEO
With a steadfast dedication to improving healthcare access and outcomes, Tele911 has successfully reached a remarkable milestone, positively impacting the lives of one million more individuals. This achievement underscores the company's unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare services and solutions.
Beyond its core healthcare initiatives, Tele911 is taking a bold step to serve as a beacon of hope for the Fire Service. In the overwhelming aftermath of pandemic behavior which is not abating, Tele911, recognizing the importance of Fire Service EMS operations, Tele911 provides agencies with the tools and resources to effectively and efficiently manage their EMS operations resulting in better patient care and reducing overall cost.
As part of this initiative, Tele911 collaborates with local fire departments, SDOH resources, and community organizations to implement a successful solution to many of the challenges EMS face today. The goal is to not only assist in providing care with our partner agencies, but to empower individuals and communities with the knowledge and resources needed to prevent fires, reduce risks, and respond effectively in case of emergencies.
Dr. Ramon Lizardo, CEO at Tele911, expressed enthusiasm about the company's commitment to the Fire Service’s EMS operations. "Our mission has always been to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities. As we celebrate reaching one million more lives, we are equally excited to play a crucial role in enhancing the equitable accessibility to appropriate and cost effective healthcare. Tele911 is a proven successful solution for the Fire Service continuing to contribute to the well-being and resilience of the communities we serve."
Tele911 invites the Fire and EMS leaders to join in its efforts to promote better patient care and optimize 911 EMS Operations. By working together, Tele911 believes that it can make a lasting impact on both healthcare outcomes and the safety of patients within the communities they serve.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Brad Bihun
Head of Operations
pr@tele911.com
1-254-835-3911
1-254-TELE911
About Tele911:
Tele911 is a leading healthcare provider committed to improving the well-being of individuals and communities. With a focus on delivering high-quality healthcare services and solutions, the company has recently expanded its reach to positively impact one million more lives. In addition to its healthcare initiatives, Tele911 is dedicated to helping transform Fire & EMS by providing the tools and services to better serve their communities.
Brad Bihun
Tele911
+1 254-835-3911
email us here