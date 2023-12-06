Local Author Pens Book Geared at Enhancing the Lives of Young Women

Karen Reed, author of "What's In Your Hand: The Game of Life"

Visionary founder of Momentum Pathway LLC aims to help young women discover how to turn the challenges of life in the 21st century in their favor.

I wanted to provide a resource for girls and young women that really meets them where they are and helps guide them through these challenges.” — Karen Reed

UPPER MARLBORO, MD, USA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington, DC metro area resident Karen Reed, visionary founder of Momentum Pathway LLC, recently published her first book, aimed at improving the lives of young women. "What’s In Your Hand? The Game of Life" was written to help young women discover how to turn the challenges of life in the 21st century in their favor.

"What’s In Your Hand? The Game of Life" deals with the real issues teens struggle with every day in their homes, schools, churches, social settings, and the deep crevices of their souls. It explores the hand dealt to five single mothers and their teen daughters including heartbreak, poverty, abandonment, depression, bullying, and trauma. Karen imparts godly wisdom that will help them avoid destructive decisions, find inner strength, identify deception, know who they are, build self-esteem, and succeed in life.

“In the age of social media, today’s youth face obstacles and deal with issues that some of their parents are unable to relate to,” says Karen. “I wanted to provide a resource for girls and young women that really meets them where they are and helps guide them through these challenges.”

Through her organization, Momentum Pathway LLC, Karen focuses on closing the wealth gap through education, knowledge, and self-esteem building. The organization’s goal is to teach teens how to better succeed in life through increased confidence, improved self-awareness, and formal etiquette training. Karen started Momentum Pathway because she was inspired to help others after facing her own trials and life experiences.

Karen holds a Bachelor of Science in Social Science degree from the University of Maryland Global Campus. She gives back to her community through her volunteer work with youth in her local church and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "What’s In Your Hand? The Game of Life" is available on Amazon (amzn.to/3LCyc2k), Apple Books, Kindle, Google Play (audiobook), through local bookstores and major retailers, as well as on Karen's website: whatsinyourhandbook.com.