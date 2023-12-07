Hackney Publications Works with N.C. Coaches Association to Deliver Legal Issues in High School Athletics to Membership
The NCCA exists “to promote and improve athletics in North Carolina’s public schools and to foster high standards of ethics and sportsmanship.”
Hackney Publications, the nation's leading publisher of sports law periodicals, has announced a partnership with the North Carolina Coaches Association (NCCA) to deliver one of its longest tenured publications, Legal Issues in High School Athletics (LIHSA), to the NCCA's membership.
With more than 6,000 members, the Association exists "to promote and improve athletics in North Carolina's public schools and to foster high standards of ethics and sportsmanship."
“LIHSA is a great compliment to that mission, providing a valuable information resource that examines developments and trends in the area of risk management and the law,” said Holt Hackney, the CEO of Hackney Publications. “By enhancing awareness among coaches, LIHSA can foster a more proactive approach, which not only helps protect coaches from liability, but may also protect their employers.”
He added that the NCCA deserves credit for recognizing the value of legal-specific news for the membership.
“NCCA is going above and beyond what one would expect from an association,” said Hackney. “Many coaches associations would leave it to their members to learn more about risk management and the law. NCCA is going the extra mile.”
ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA COACHES ASSOCIATION
The North Carolina Coaches Association was founded in 1948 by Robert B. Jamieson, coach and athletic director at Greensboro Senior (Grimsley HS), and Smith Barrier, sports editor of the Greensboro Daily News. Their intent was to promote the growth of the high school coaching profession. The first NC Coaching Clinic and East-West All-Star Games were held in July of 1949.
From its modest beginning, membership in the Association has grown to over 6,000 and the Coaching Clinic is recognized as one of the premier multi-sports clinics in the country. Attendance regularly tops 7,000.
The first All-Star Games were in Football and Men’s Basketball. Women’s Basketball was added in 1975 and both Men’s Soccer and Women’s Soccer became part of All-Star Week in 1992.
ABOUT HACKNEY PUBLICATIONS
Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 24 sports law periodicals, including Sports Litigation Alert, which offers a searchable archive of more than 4,000 case summaries and articles. In addition, the Alert is used in more than 100 sports law classrooms any given semester.
