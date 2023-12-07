Central Waters Brewery to Reduce CO2 Emissions by 73 Tons Per Year By Capturing and Reusing CO2 From Fermentation
Central Waters Installs Dalum Beverage Equipment CO2 Recapture Unit in Amherst, WI Brewery - Paving The Road Towards CO2 Independence
Right now, we are expecting to see about 1,397 lbs per week from our wort production of 200 barrels per week and we can monitor the recapture through the live web-based dashboard”ALGOMA, WI, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dalum USA, Dalum installed a CO2 Recovery Unit that promotes circular utilization of Central Waters brewery’s own CO2, by recovering the CO2 from the fermentation process. It is collected, cleaned, liquified, stored and is then ready to be used in all steps of future beer production.
— Paul Graham, President of Central Waters
Central Waters led by Paul Graham, is celebrating their 25th anniversary this year and continues to focus on sustainability. Paul’s sustainability efforts began years ago, and his company has been a leader in the industry with the use of renewable energy, energy efficiency implementations, and sustainable sourcing.
Central Waters, who has locations in Amherst and at the former Pabst Brewery in Milwaukee, installed a 15kg (30lbs) CO2 recapture unit. With this unit, they can collect CO2 from multiple fermenters and hope to meet the brewery’s CO2 needs to become CO2 independent. “Right now, we are expecting to see about 1,397 lbs per week from our wort production of 200 barrels per week and we can monitor the recapture through the live web-based dashboard" says Paul Graham, President of Central Waters. Atmospheric CO2 reduction will be approximately 2 times the recapture amount due to not having as many, if any, CO2 deliveries to the brewery from an industrial source. This is significant as CO2 delivery is often by semi-trucks.
Dalum has sold over 50 CO2 recapture units world-wide, including several in the United States. “Increasingly, US craft brewers are seeing the value of recapturing their own CO2. To assist in this, we just introduced CO2 storage tank solutions for the craft market as well”, says John Kiedrowski, Managing Director of Dalum USA.
Dalum USA, is a subsidiary of Dalum Beverage Equipment based in Søndersø, Denmark and founded by Kim Dalum, PhD. Dalum’s mission is to make a significant contribution to the reduction of global CO2 emissions in the craft brewing market by providing a state-of-the-art product at a financially feasible level. The company is dedicated to the reduction and capture of CO2 within the Craft Brewing Industry. Dalum is committed to establishing themselves as the premiere provider to the craft brewing industry of CO2 capture and liquification equipment.
