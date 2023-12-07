Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,695 in the last 365 days.

Central Waters Brewery to Reduce CO2 Emissions by 73 Tons Per Year By Capturing and Reusing CO2 From Fermentation

Dalum CO2 recapture online dashboard

Central Waters Brewery online dashboard

Central Waters Installs Dalum Beverage Equipment CO2 Recapture Unit in Amherst, WI Brewery - Paving The Road Towards CO2 Independence

Right now, we are expecting to see about 1,397 lbs per week from our wort production of 200 barrels per week and we can monitor the recapture through the live web-based dashboard”
— Paul Graham, President of Central Waters
ALGOMA, WI, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dalum USA, Dalum installed a CO2 Recovery Unit that promotes circular utilization of Central Waters brewery’s own CO2, by recovering the CO2 from the fermentation process. It is collected, cleaned, liquified, stored and is then ready to be used in all steps of future beer production.

Central Waters led by Paul Graham, is celebrating their 25th anniversary this year and continues to focus on sustainability. Paul’s sustainability efforts began years ago, and his company has been a leader in the industry with the use of renewable energy, energy efficiency implementations, and sustainable sourcing.

Central Waters, who has locations in Amherst and at the former Pabst Brewery in Milwaukee, installed a 15kg (30lbs) CO2 recapture unit. With this unit, they can collect CO2 from multiple fermenters and hope to meet the brewery’s CO2 needs to become CO2 independent. “Right now, we are expecting to see about 1,397 lbs per week from our wort production of 200 barrels per week and we can monitor the recapture through the live web-based dashboard" says Paul Graham, President of Central Waters. Atmospheric CO2 reduction will be approximately 2 times the recapture amount due to not having as many, if any, CO2 deliveries to the brewery from an industrial source. This is significant as CO2 delivery is often by semi-trucks.

Dalum has sold over 50 CO2 recapture units world-wide, including several in the United States. “Increasingly, US craft brewers are seeing the value of recapturing their own CO2. To assist in this, we just introduced CO2 storage tank solutions for the craft market as well”, says John Kiedrowski, Managing Director of Dalum USA.

Dalum USA, is a subsidiary of Dalum Beverage Equipment based in Søndersø, Denmark and founded by Kim Dalum, PhD. Dalum’s mission is to make a significant contribution to the reduction of global CO2 emissions in the craft brewing market by providing a state-of-the-art product at a financially feasible level. The company is dedicated to the reduction and capture of CO2 within the Craft Brewing Industry. Dalum is committed to establishing themselves as the premiere provider to the craft brewing industry of CO2 capture and liquification equipment.



Contact:
Eric Dean
Eric@dalumequipment.com
920-304-6035

International inquiries contact Frederik Dalum
Frederik@dalumequipment.com
+45 25569475

DalumEquipment.com
CentralWaters.com

CO2 reduction estimate source: University of Winnipeg research

Eric Dean
Dalum Beverage
+1 920-304-6035
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Central Waters Brewery to Reduce CO2 Emissions by 73 Tons Per Year By Capturing and Reusing CO2 From Fermentation

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more