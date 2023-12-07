Pookipoiga Introduces a Distinctive Approach to Gift Giving in Australia
We focus on products that align with ethical, sustainable, and fair trade values. Our goal is to incorporate the principles of 'reduce, reuse, recycle, upcycle' in our offerings.”VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pookipoiga, a gift hamper and delivery service, is pleased to announce its innovative approach to gift-giving, emphasizing personalization, sustainability, and same-day hand delivery for recipients in Melbourne and beyond.
Founded in 2015, Pookipoiga has prioritized creating meaningful moments through thoughtful gifts while maintaining a commitment to ethical and sustainable practices. The company has contributed significantly to the community by donating over 70,000 meals through Ozharvest and Secondbite and diverting substantial materials from landfills.
Co-founders Megan, a Social Worker and Public Health Specialist, and Sree, a Manufacturing Engineer, bring diverse skills and a shared commitment to responsible sourcing and positive community impact. Megan's background in public health and humanitarian efforts, including establishing a health center in a rural Nepali village, aligns with Pookipoiga's emphasis on ethical practices. Sree, driven by a desire to reduce environmental impact, focuses on sustainability as the chief chai maker and planet guardian at Pookipoiga.
At the core of Pookipoiga's philosophy is providing gifts that resonate with recipients while embodying ethical, sustainable, and fair trade principles. The product range includes items such as Denz recycled stainless steel earrings, Mojo upcycled candles, and other curated offerings that reflect the company's values.
Pookipoiga's commitment to making a positive difference extends beyond its product offerings. With every purchase, the company donates a meal to vulnerable Australians through SecondBite, contributing to community welfare and addressing food waste.
Sree expresses the company's ethos, stating, "We focus on products that align with ethical, sustainable, and fair trade values. Our goal is to incorporate the principles of 'reduce, reuse, recycle, upcycle' in our offerings."
Pookipoiga invites individuals to explore its carefully curated gifts and hampers, each telling a unique story of ethical craftsmanship and sustainability.
Founded in 2015, Pookipoiga revolutionizes gift-giving with a focus on personalization, sustainability, and same-day hand delivery in Melbourne. Co-founded by Megan, a Social Worker, and Sree, a Manufacturing Engineer, the brand is a beacon of ethical practices, offering curated gifts like Denz recycled earrings and Mojo upcycled candles. Beyond its thoughtful offerings, Pookipoiga actively supports Ozharvest and Secondbite, donating over 70,000 meals and diverting materials from landfills. Each purchase contributes to a meal donation through SecondBite, aligning with their commitment to mindful consumption.
